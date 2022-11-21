Following the successful inaugural Sip & Savour wine-paired dinner last October, the newly revamped TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant at Padma Resort Legian returns with Sip & Savour Vol. 2.

Set to be held on Saturday, 26 November 2022, from 6.30pm, Sip & Savour Vol. 2 will entice diners with a bespoke 4-course Japanese Nikkei cuisine, curated and prepared by Peruvian-native Executive Sous Chef Sandro Medrano. Continuing the concept of the first edition, Sip & Savour Vol. 2 will also be a drink-paired dinner, but this time, each signature dish will be paired with four exclusive handcrafted cocktails.

To kick-start the Japanese Nikkei journey, Chef Sandro will serve up an Amuse Bouche of Papita Rellena (mashed potato stuffed with chicken coriander mayo, breaded with panko furai, yellow acevichado sauce, wasabi and tobiko). This will be followed with the Cold Starter featuring Hassun Nikkei (a fresh catch of the day with delectable creations consisting of nigiri sea bass with batayaki sauce, salmon sashimi with truffle and lemon zest, and tiradito tuna tataki with ponzu jelly and rocoto chilli). The Cold Starter will be paired with Kaja Kauh (sake, green apple, local celery, lemon and rich syrup), featuring rich flavours from the marriage of apple and local celery.

For the Hot Starter, revel in Cevikucho (grilled king prawn with anticucho, creamy onion tiger’s milk, sweet potato puree, roasted pumpkin and lotus root karaage), paired with Rosellamon (sake, rosella, cinnamon, lemon and rich syrup) featuring home-grown rosella tea combined with cinnamon and lemon zest with a slight kick from Balinese spices.

Moving on to the Main Course, options include Gindara Misoyu (miso marinated gindara fish, creamy aji Amarillo rice, shitake soy sauce, edamame, baby corn, shiso salt and carrot tuile) or Asado Niku (grilled rib-eye, black beer teriyaki, cassava feta cheese puree, kimizu tamago, chukka wakame and asparagus). Paired with Bergamotroska (vodka-infused earl grey tea, brown demerara sugar and lime), a twist on classic caipiroska with infused tea flavour liquor.

Rounding up the meal, the Dessert features Gracias (matcha sponge cake, almond, chantilly, strawberry sauce, ganache and coffee jelly), paired with Spice Espresso Martini (vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, cinnamon and cardamom), the perfect balance of coffee-based cocktail with green tea for a strong and elegant taste.

For guests bringing their little ones, don’t worry, Sip & Savour Vol. 2 has prepared a special kids-friendly menu and mocktail selections, crafted using a fresh mix of fruits as the base ingredients. The Kids Menu offers dishes such as Edamame, Miso Soup, Toriniku Karaage, Pollokatsu Maki, Loko California Maki, Katsu Curry Rice and Short Donburi, while Mocktails include Ananas Punch, Sizzle Seroja and Happy Dragon.

During dinner, guests will be entertained by a saxophone performance. It will be a fabulous evening that’ll delight both adults and kids.

The dinner is priced at IDR 650,000+ per person. For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3821 9512 or email dining.legian@padmahotels.com

TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant

Padma Resort Legian

Jl. Padma No. 1, Legian

+62 811 3821 9512

dining.legian@padmahotels.com

PadmaResortLegian.com