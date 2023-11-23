One of Canggu’s most unique destinations, Hotel Tugu Bali, brings character and culture to the Batu Bolong scene. This festive season, the hotel invites guests to embrace the Christmas season through not only a feast but also to celebrate through giving.

Immersing their guests in a world of Indonesian heritage and hospitality, the boutique Hotel Tugu Bali presents a one-of-a-kind destination. Within its private oasis beside Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Hotel Tugu Bali’s villas, suites and bungalows sprawl spaciously throughout their tropical gardens, linked by stone paths and wooden walkways, creating a historical and whimsical wonderland within their walls.

On Sunday, 24 December 2023, Hotel Tugu Bali will host a Christmas Eve Dinner surrounded by culture. Take a seat in their magnificent Bale Agung, a venue steeped in art and heritage, with Balinese statues and carvings creating a truly dramatic space for the occasion. The enchanting dinner will serve up an elegant 4-course dinner.

During the Christmas Eve dinner, guests will be serenaded with Christmas Carols by the children of the ‘Bali Street Mums’ choir, a non-profit organisation that provides desperately needed resources to impoverished women and children of Denpasar, Bali. Their programs focus on empowerment through education, housing, skill development, and nutrition. But, that’s not all, taking part in the most important aspect of Christmas: giving – the dinner is held to raise funds to renovate facilities for Bali Street Mum Girls and give the children a wonderful and blessed Christmas.

The heartwarming Christmas Eve Dinner commences at 6.30 pm and is priced at IDR 750.000++ per person, 50% off for kids under 12 years old, including a 4-course dinner.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 3702 0904 or email bali@tuguhotels.com

Hotel Tugu Bali

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong, Canggu

+62 813 3702 0904

bali@tuguhotels.com

tuguhotels.com