Tucked deep within Sidemen’s rolling hills, backdropped by the majestic Mount Agung, The Wapa Lux Tent introduces a new way to experience this emerald corner of East Bali. This latest extension of Wapa di Ume Sidemen brings guests one step closer to nature through a refined glamping-style experience.

Sidemen isn’t your usual Bali landscape, the atmosphere straddles the line between the steep, forested valleys of Ubud and the open beaches of the southern coastline. The main valley is an upland expanse of farmland that gently terraces down the mountainside, with a wide river roaring through its centre. As a result, you can feel the vastness of the landscape, ensconced by the mountain ridges that tower above the rice fields. When you’re inside, it’s like you’re in the stands of a giant, natural stadium, with Mother Nature herself putting on the show.

Soaking up the views of this dramatic valley is Wapa di Ume Sidemen, the resort grounds softly sprawling down to the riverbanks, following the natural terrain. This Balinese-owned hotel brand is known for delivering a tastefully localised experience, and putting the surroundings in the spotlight. This is something guests will very quickly notice in this beautiful Sidemen destination, where open spaces and natural materials blur the boundaries of indoor and outdoor.

This idea is further explored in the resort’s newly-launched ‘The Wapa Lux Tent Sidemen’, an extension of the original resort area with 17 exclusive tent units nestled in the lush, gardened floodplains, each positioned to look out towards the hillsides.

The architectural language is distinctly local. Designed by Nitkala Arsitek, the tents adopt a conical silhouette inspired by the traditional lumbung (rice barn), combining contemporary comfort with Balinese craftsmanship. Earth-toned palettes, Balinese wood carvings, and songket detailing reflect the design ethos seen throughout Wapa di Ume, with modern amenities promising a seamless stay. Positioned lower down the valley from the main resort, guests will feel immersed in the landscape, elevating both a sense of privacy and wilderness.

Accommodation options cater to couples, families, and travellers seeking privacy without isolation. The three available Luxury Tents are designed for two adults, featuring a king-size bed, a copper bathtub, rain shower, and a private. The Luxury Pool Tent, of which there are twelve, elevates the experience with a private pool, king-size bed, rain shower, and a distinctive galam wood partition framing the sleeping area. For families, the Family Pool Tent accommodates up to four guests and includes a private pool and a sunken terrace designed as a conversation pit, creating a communal space to gather while immersed in nature.

Complementing The Wapa Lux Tent experience is a dedicated Pool & Lounge, where a separate breakfast experience is served, alongside unlimited coffee and tea services throughout the day and in the evening, pre-dinner cocktails and wine. Beyond the lounge, guests can wander all the way down to the river where gardens, balés, an outdoor playground and a cooking class pavilion sprawl across the open banks.

Of course, Wapa di Ume Sidemen’s main facilities are all available to Lux Tent guests, including the iconic tiered swimming pool, Kapha Spa, bamboo yoga pavilion, fitness centre and the resort’s main restaurant, Sleeping Gajah.

But Sidemen isn’t only nice to look at. The resort invites guests to properly explore the region through guided experiences, including bicycle tours, hikes through the rice fields, or even heavy treks up Bukit Ngkongkong, the dramatic ridge that towers opposite the property. A free sightseeing experience in an open buggy is an easy way to see the sights, including visiting a traditional Sidemen weaving and textile facility.

The Wapa Lux Tent offers an experience that reflects new travel philosophies, with people in search for authenticity and sense of place, and an experience of luxury that doesn’t impose on nature, but is shaped by it. Head to Sidemen for an escape that is slow, connected and immersive.

The Wapa Lux Tent

Banjar Dinas Tebola, Telaga Tawang, Sidemen

+6282144788257 (WA)

@wapadiumesidemen

thewapaluxtent.com