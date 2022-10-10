It’s everyone’s favourite time of the year to dress up! Halloween in Bali is filled with huge parties and celebrations – both for families and party-goers — where the island’s festive folk dress up, slap on face paint and find the liveliest fiestas around town.



With the island now open and venues back in full-swing, Halloween is going to be a big one again! If you’re looking for that best Halloween parties in Bali this 2022, scroll through our list of events listed by area. You’ll find both ‘Party’ and ‘Family Friendly’ events tagged below.

Uluwatu | Seminyak | Kuta & Legian | Canggu | Ubud | Sanur | Nusa Dua

Halloween in Uluwatu

Savaya Bali (Party)

One of Bali’s most anticipated Halloween parties will be taking place atop the cliffs of Uluwatu at the famous day club venue, Savaya Bali. Due to popular demand, the iconic destination is bringing back their seasonal celebration from last year with the 2nd Annual Carnival of Lost Souls.

This will be a two-day event, making an epic Halloween Weekend experience. On Saturday, 29 October, the island’s top DJs will be coming together to set the vibe, including Andy Chunes, Papu, Tina Colada, to name a few. On Sunday, 30 October, Guy Mantzur and Da Capo have been invited to take over the decks.

Both days will also feature a Costume Contest with massive winnings for the best-dressed: IDR 300 Million (29 Oct) and IDR 150 Million (30 Oct) in cash and prizes! Different categories of Best Costume are available each day and participants must register to take part. Have a one-of-a-kind Halloween in Bali at Carnival of Lost Souls.

1pm, Saturday 30 October AND Sunday 30 October. 21+ Years only.

General Admission: Purchase Online

IDR 250.000 admission per day / IDR 400.000 for weekend

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧s: WA: +62 812-3856-9307 | reservations@savayabali.com

Costume Party: Register Here

Halloween in Seminyak

Motel Mexicola (Party)

One of the longest standing parties for Halloween in Bali takes place at this eclectic Seminyak destination, Motel Mexicola. Doubling down on their Central American roots, Mexicola’s Halloween party takes on the theme of Dia des los Muertos – the Day of the Dead, of course!

Funky and colourful as it is, Motel Mexicola transforms into the centre of fiesta come 31 October, with entertainment, dancers and DJs descending upon the venue for a hell of a party. There is also a Costume Contest with prizes, including $1000 in cash!

6pm-3am on Monday, 31 October 2022.

Booking is recommended: motelmexicola.info/bookings

Halloween in Kuta & Legian

Azul Beach Club (Family Friendly)

This gorgeous beach club located in front of the sparkling Legian Beach invites whole families to celebrate the spooky season. Azul Beach Club, the beautiful, three-story bamboo treehouse, is putting together a special Sunday brunch to celebrate Halloween in Bali this 2022. =

Azul’s Halloween Family Brunch features an all-you-can-eat BBQ brunch by the sea, with activies and games for the whole family. A ‘trick-or-treat’ walk has been set up in the grounds of Bali Mandira Beach Resort and Spa for the kids, located just behind Azul Beach Club. Guests are invited to dress up as well because there will be a best costume contest with prizes for winners!

12pm – 4pm on Sunday, 31 October 2022

Brunch early bird prices: IDR 300.000++/ adult (half price for 3-12 years)

For Bookings: + 62 361 765759 | info@azulbali.com

Halloween in Canggu

Parklife Bali (Family Friendly)

This family-focused hub in Canggu, known for its offerings of activities and play-based learning for children, is hosting a Trick or Treat event for Halloween in Bali this 2022.

It’s great chance for the kids to dress up and put on their favourite costume, and this dedicated kids clubs has prepared a whole list of fun activities and entertainment, including Trick or Treating, a treasure hunt, live performances and spooky surprises. Tickets are required for this event (IDR 150.000)

4pm – 8pm, Monday 31 October 2022.

For Bookings: parklifebali.com/events/halloween-2022

Halloween in Ubud

The Suku Bali (Party)

Get your costumes ready for a unique experience here in Bali: a Halloween Ball! This special event, aptly titled Nightmare on the Hill, promises to be a night filled with top-notch entertainment and custom cocktails — including a 2-hours of free-flow!

Organised in partnership with Digital Nomads Asia, Nomeo and Nomads Gomad, Nightmare on the Hill will make use of the amazing gardened venue of The Suku Bali. The venue will be curating a Halloween-themed menu for the occassion, and all-night tunes of Hip Hop, RnB and afrobeats will be brought to you from Toshiiki and DJ Jnaro.

5PM – Late, Friday, 28 October 2022

For Bookings: thesukubali.com/events

The Blue Door (Party)

One of Ubud’s newest nighttime venues, The Blue Door Club Lounge is hosting its very first Halloween event. This party will feature dancers, live performances from D’Kay, The Hydrant and international DJ Justin Timmers, spinning into the witching hours

It’s not Halloween in Bali without a costume contest, and Blue Door is offering IDR 20 Million in prizes for best costumes on the night.

Tickets required (IDR 150.000 Early Bird, IDR 200.000 at the Door)

For Bookings: thebluedoorbali.com/halloween/

Halloween in Sanur

No listings yet.

Nusa Dua

No listings yet.

Jimbaran

No listings yet.