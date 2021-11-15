Christmas is upon us and this time of year is all about family. One destination famous for its family-fun is the Hard Rock Hotel Bali, found along the Kuta Beach stretch, and this season they’re inviting all parents and children to experience a Christmas celebration fit for the occasion.

There’s a few things that can get bring that really create that Christmas spirit when the season comes around: the music, the decorations and of course, the food!

Knowing how important the Christmas feast is to those who celebrate this special holiday, Hard Rock Hotel Bali is making sure to pull out all the stops at the hotel’s Starz Diner for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This joyous dinner experience will feature all of your favourites, including a range of carving stations serving up perfectly prepared Roast Turkey, Gammon Ham and even Roast Prime Ribs. Other live cooking stations will be available, as well as the necessary trimmings for your roasted feast. The festive flavours continue to dessert, with traditional Yule log Cake and Stollen Bread available as well.

As always with Hard Rock Hotel Bali, families and children are more than catered for, and that’s why Santa Claus will be making a very special appearance on both dinner schedules. The atmosphere will be completed by the Roxity Choir Team, singing Christmas carols and bringing the Christmas cheer!

The Christmas dinner is priced at IDR 549.000nett per adult, and IDR 274.500nett per child (6-12 years) including free flow soft drinks. EARLY BIRD offers available at IDR 499.000nett per adult and IDR 249.000nett per child for bookings prior to 1 December 2021.

Beverage packages of free flow beer, cocktails, house winand soft drinks are priced at IDR 978.000nett per adult.

For bookings or more info please call +62 811 3861 373 or email aulia.chairunisa@hardrockhotels.net.

Head to bali.hardrockhotels.net for more information