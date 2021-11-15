Having gained quick popularity on the island, The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s newest restaurant, Bai Yun, adds yet another good reason to visit with the launch of their ‘Dim Sum and More’ lunch program.

Bai Yun has seen a healthy stream of diners already since it opened in June 2021. Meaning ‘white cloud’ in Mandarin, this hotpot restaurant brings the popular dining style from Mongolia and China, whereby premium meats, fresh seafood, noodles and vegetables are cooked in piping hot soup right on your table.

The restaurant is now open for lunch, presenting a very special experience featuring 31 assortments of homemade fried, steamed and sweet dumplings with their ‘Dim Sum and More’ offer.

The set-experience begins with 15 kinds of dim sum brought to the table, having tasted and savoured this signature selection, guests can then choose any dim sum they would like to enjoy next. Choices included favourites like the classic shumai shrimp dumpling, to some more lavish creations like the wagyu spring roll. Sweet plates and desserts are also made available. Side dishes like congee (rice porridge), crab meat soup and additional vegetables complete the Cantonese dining experience for those who choose.

This unlimited dim sum luncheon, is priced at IDR 468.000++ per person and is available between 12:00 and 15:00 everyday.

Bai Yun, with its big round tables and family sharing style, makes it a great restaurant for casual gatherings and celebrations. The premium hotpot restaurant also serves a traditional Chinese liquor known as baijiu for those looking to celebrate in true Cantonese fashion, otherwise signature cocktails are also served by the restaurant’s mixologists.

Bai Yun is open every day from 12:00 to 22:00. For reservations and more information, you can contact our team through WhatsApp on 081138209541 or email restaurants.bali@kempinski.com.



Bai Yun at The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan

Reservations: +62 811 382 09541 | restaurants.bali@kempinski.com

kempinski.com/bali/



