Two of Bali’s most important ceremonies, Galungan and Kuningan, will be celebrated in June. Paying homage to these special moments, HOSHINOYA Bali has prepared distinct and immersive experiences that brings guests closer to Balinese culture and customs.

HOSHINOYA Bali is found in Tampaksiring, a stunning upland area just north of Ubud dominated by cool and misty river valleys. It is home to some of Bali’s most ancient cultural and historical sites, from the Gunung Kawi shrines to the famous Tirta Empul holy water temple. Tampaksiring itself is central to the Galungan festival’s own origin story.

Blending Balinese-stylings with sophisticated Japanese architecture and design, HOSHINOYA Bali has created a truly unique, secluded escape in the jungles that slope down the valley walls. Only staying guests are permitted to take advantage of this peaceful destination, creating real privacy and seclusion.

Known for providing their guests with special activities during their stay, the resort has prepared all-new themed experiences to celebrate Galungan (8 June 2022) and Kuningan (18 June 2022). This festival, which takes place every 210 days on the Balinese calendar, celebrates the triumph of Dharma (good) over Adharma (evil) and calls upon the deities and ancestors to come down from their heavenly abode and visit us on Earth. As such, it is one of Bali’s most visible cultural rituals, celebrated across the island, where temples and streets are lined in decorations.

To encourage greater understanding of the culture, HOSHINOYA Bali, with the support of the Banjar Pengembungan village, activities related to the festival have been prepared, available 1-18 June 2022 for all staying guests. These include:

Penjor making

Watch as the resort staff prepares the Penjor, the tall decorative bamboo poles which is distinct for the season. Discover the history of this celebration, the symbolism of each ornament, and the process of its creation.

Dates: June 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Place: Reception Area

Price: Complimentary

Crafting ornaments for Penjor

Penjor is lavishly decorated with young coconut leaves, colourful paper, lantern-shaped ornaments made of dried palm leaves and bunches of rice stalks. Crafts include traditional ornaments and offerings called Gantung-gantungan, Cenigan, Tamiang, and Canang. Create your own ornaments using different motifs and colours to take part in this celebratory occasion.

Time period: June 1-18 2022 (Please inquire for further details on dates)

Time: 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Price: Complimentary

Reservation: Not required

Place: Reception Area

Galungan day of worship

Guests are invited to visit Ulun Suwi temple and the temple of HOSHINOYA Bali, both located in the village of Pengembungan. Ulun Suwi temple means the centre of water, where it is a temple that specialises in festivals related to subak, the traditional Balinese irrigation system. Galungan is celebrated by the Balinese by visiting temples in their village and the house shrines of relatives. Take part in this ceremonial walk, accompanied by a resort guide, join the temple ceremony led by priest Mangku Orist.

Date & Time: Scheduled for 8:30 am – 11:30 am on June 8, 2022

Price: Rp. 250,000 per person

Includes: transportation, guide, Balinese traditional outfit (Kebaya & Sarong for women, Sarong & Udeng for men), Canang or flower offering, and donation for the Banjar.

Reservation: Required by June 5, 2022

Place: Ulun Suwi temple, HOSHINOYA Bali temple

Kuningan village festivities

Guests can participate in the celebrations at Ulun Suwi temple through the viewing of Balinese dance by local dancers, Gamelan music, and mass prayers. The sacred and deeply spiritual performance consists of Wayang Kulit, Tari Baris, Rejang Dewa, and Topeng. Guests can also admire the array of Gebogan or aesthetic colourful tower of fruit offerings at the temple.

Date & Time: Scheduled for 9:30 am – 12:00 pm on June 18, 2022

Price: Rp. 300,000 per person

Price includes: transportation, guide, Balinese traditional outfit (Kebaya & Sarong for women, Sarung & Udung for men), Canang or flower offering, and donation for the Banjar.

Reservation: Required by June 15, 2022

Place: Ulun Suwi temple,

Others: Time may be subject to change

Barong dance

Barong is a mythical animal with supernatural powers. This dance is performed by two dancers; one plays the role of the head and the other, the tail. This is accompanied by the dynamic sounds of the Gamelan orchestra and it is a part of a ritual to protect people against plagues and disasters. Usually, children or teenagers parade with this dance through their local villages and visit each household. Capture this rare parade at HOSHINOYA Bali, where all of resort guests are invited to admire this cheerful performance within the resort.

Dates: June 8, 11, 14, 17, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Price: Complimentary

Place: Reception Area

About HOSHINOYA Bali

Designed by Japanese architect Rie Azuma, these 30 villas, Bulan, Soka, and Jalak, have semi-private pool and pool-side lounge area nestled within a dense three-hectare stretch of rainforest, rice field and temple. Featuring the iconic Café Gazebo floating in the jungle, Japanese aesthetics of simplicity blends with Balinese art such as intricate wooden carvings hanging from walls and batik lamps by the beds. Leading Japanese hotel management company, Hoshino Resorts Inc. with CEO Yoshiharu Hoshino opened its first “HOSHINOYA” abroad, in Bali in January 2017. For more information, please visit HOSHINOYA Bali (https://hoshinoya.com/bali/en/).