Immerse in a Weeklong Festive Journey at Noema Resort Pererenan

This December, Noema Resort Pererenan invites guests on a week-long festive journey that blends art, flavor, music, and community into one fluid celebration. Christmas, year-end rituals and contemporary culture meet under the theme of Noema Festive Season 2025.

The season opens with Creative Bloom, the resort’s reimagined Christmas celebration. On 24 December, guests can gather at Mamaloma for a generous international buffet, highlighting holiday classics from around the world accompanied by live jazz from Dizzy & Wicked, followed by Immersive Visual Journey Vol. 1 – a poolside visual mapping show created by Obscura Signal, Roboto Reo, and Darklab. The Christmas spirit continues the next morning with a festive brunch, complete with holiday eats, playful activities, and gifts delivered by Santa.

Throughout 24–31 December, Noema’s Indonesian restaurant Paparempa offers a special Festive Set Menu, featuring Indonesian dishes crafted for the holiday week. The celebration extends to the children at Hoola-Play, Noema’s all-ages playground, which will host a afternoon games and creative play on 27 December. That same evening, Menika Rooftop presents Live at Menika, a sunset performance featuring Graung, bringing island sounds to the golden hour.

The week culminates in Beyond the Frame, Noema’s cinematic New Year’s Eve celebration on 31 December. Guests will gather for a buffet dinner offering celebratory dishes from worldwide at Mamaloma, before transitioning into a night of live performances by Klegoth Breaks & Seabass, set against the backdrop of Immersive Visual Journey Vol. 2, created by Obscura Signal, Roboto Reo, and Darklab. Through light, sound, and storytelling, the countdown ushers guests into 2026 under the sky.

Dining-only options for Christmas Eve (IDR 630.000++) and New Year’s Eve (IDR 1.000.000++) are available. For guests wishing to turn the festivities into a complete holiday escape, Noema offers early bird stay packages: Creative Bloom from IDR 5.400.000/night and Beyond the Frame from IDR 6.200.000/night, combining curated meals, festive activities, and immersive visual experiences.

A creative sanctuary of holiday warmth, Noema invites guests to celebrate the season not just through tradition, but through creativity, community, and sensory experiences that feel modern and connected to the spirit of Pererenan.

For more information, visit noemaresort.com or follow @noema.resort on Instagram.

Noema Resort Pererenan

Jl. Pantai Pererenan No.126

(0361) 2093999