As Bali enters the height of its dry season, July and August bring long sunny days, cultural festivities and a lively atmosphere across the island. Amidst the energy of peak travel season, taking time to slow down and recharge remains an essential part of the Bali experience.

Located in Ubud, Jaens Spa Bisma offers a peaceful retreat where guests can immerse themselves in the island’s longstanding wellness traditions. Surrounded by tropical greenery and the tranquil ambience that has long defined Ubud, the spa provides a space to step away from the bustle and reconnect with a gentler pace of life.

Drawing inspiration from age-old Balinese healing practices, Jaens Spa Bisma presents a range of treatments designed to restore balance and well-being. Signature massages, nourishing body scrubs and holistic rituals incorporate natural ingredients and traditional techniques, creating experiences that soothe both body and mind. The spa’s approach reflects the values of Balinese hospitality, where genuine care and attention to detail remain central to every treatment.

Moreover, visitors can also experience the Jaens Spa philosophy at its sister properties across Ubud, including Jaens Spa Center, Triloka by Jaens Spa and Shanti by Jaens Spa, each offering its own distinct atmosphere while maintaining the same commitment to authentic wellness experiences.

Whether seeking relaxation, rejuvenation or simply a moment of quiet reflection, Jaens Spa Bisma invites guests to embrace a slower rhythm and discover a deeper sense of well-being in the cultural heart of Bali.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 819 1881 1116 or visit jaensspa.com/bisma

Jaens Spa Bisma

Jl. Bisma, Ubud, Kecamatan Ubud

+62 819 1881 1116

@jaensspa

jaensspa.com/bisma