Regent Bali Canggu introduces a new chapter in luxury wellness with the debut of the world’s first Regent Spa, marking the launch of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ new global spa concept. Designed to help guests “rise above the noise”, the spa combines immersive sensory experiences with contemporary wellness practices, establishing Bali as the inaugural destination for the brand’s reimagined approach to well-being.

Set within the resort’s tranquil grounds, Regent Spa & Wellness blends Indonesia’s rich wellness heritage with modern therapies and thoughtful design. The experience begins with The Reset, a signature meditative sound journey experienced within pod-like private waiting areas, gently preparing guests for the treatments that follow.

The spa’s curated menu features a collection of signature therapies tailored to different wellness needs. The Massage Revolution takes place on a warm quartz-sand bed, combining deep-pressure massage with calming neroli essence, while The Crystal Cure incorporates exfoliation, massage, and crystal energy to encourage physical and emotional restoration. For those seeking stress relief, The Healing Zen blends rhythmic massage, conscious breathing and warm stones to promote deep relaxation. Complementing the offering, The Facial Revolution combines botanical skincare by Kerstin Florian with LED light therapy and EMS technology for an advanced rejuvenating facial experience.

Beyond treatment rooms, Regent Spa extends its wellness philosophy throughout the resort. Guests can retreat to the resort’s signature Personal Havens, such as the poolside cabanas, for moments of quiet reflection, complemented by immersive soundscapes and guided breathwork that celebrate Bali’s coastal and natural surroundings. Families are also considered, with dedicated experiences such as the Together Massage, designed for parents and children to unwind side by side.

As the first Regent Spa in the world, Regent Bali Canggu sets the benchmark for the brand’s evolving vision of luxury well-being, with future Regent Spa destinations planned for Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur and Kyoto in the coming years.

Regent Spa & Wellness is open daily from 10 AM to 7 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 201 9999 or email spawellness@regentbalicanggu.com

Regent Bali Canggu

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.93xx, Canggu

+62 361 201 9999

spawellness@regentbalicanggu.com

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