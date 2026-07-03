The British School of Balli embarks on an exciting new phase with the introduction of its purpose-built Main Campus for the 2026-2027 academic year, reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class British education on the island.

Nestled in the tranquil surroundings of Ubud, the school currently welcomes students aged 2-11, following the English National Curriculum and placing a strong emphasis on holistic development. Beyond academic achievement, students are encouraged to cultivate confidence, creativity, critical thinking, communication skills, and personal growth within a nurturing learning environment.

Marking a significant milestone in the school’s evolution, the new Main Campus has been thoughtfully designed to support modern learning experiences. Spacious classrooms, specialist facilities, sports amenities, creative studios, and collaborative spaces will provide students with an inspiring environment in which to learn, explore, and thrive.

One of the defining strengths of The British School of Bali lies in its team of UK-qualified teachers, who bring authentic British educational practices into the classroom. Supported by small class sizes and a personalised approach to learning, students receive close guidance while developing independence, curiosity, and active engagement.

Complementing its academic programme, the school places strong importance on music, drama, STEAM, sports, leadership, and character development – reflecting the well-rounded philosophy of British education and preparing students for an increasingly global future.

As the school continues to grow, The British School of Bali looks forward to welcoming families into its vibrant international community and future-focused campus designed to inspire the next generation of learners.

For more information, please contact +62 821 4408 7507 or visit britishschool.id

The British School of Bali

Jl. Sri Wedari No.24, Tegallalang, Kecamatan Ubud

+62 821 4408 7507

@britishschoolbali

britishschool.id