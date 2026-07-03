School holidays are often filled with beach days and family outings, but they also offer a chance for children to discover something new. In the face of this demand for such destinations, Marine Safari Bali invites families to look beneath the surface, combining immersive encounters with marine life and conservation experiences in one of Indonesia’s largest marine parks.

Within the Taman Safari Bali complex in Gianyar, Marine Safari Bali is home to over 10,000 marine and terrestrial animals representing around 300 species. Spread across six immersive ecosystem zones, the journey follows the natural flow of water through rainforest, river, estuary, coastal habitats and the open ocean, offering visitors a closer look at the diverse environments that shape Indonesia’s rich biodiversity.

Rather than simply observing animals from afar, guests are encouraged to engage and interact with them directly. Children can hand-feed rays at Ray Bay, meet bamboo sharks and sea stars in the Estuary Zone touch pools, or join the Gills and Thrills Shark Encounter. Throughout the day, keeper talks introduce visitors to sharks, penguins, sea lions and piranhas, providing insights into their behaviour, habitats and the work involved in caring for them.

The park’s educational focus continues through presentations such as Pachamaya, which explores rainforest biodiversity, and Samudraya, highlighting bottlenose dolphin behaviour alongside broader marine conservation messages. Guests can also extend their visit with dining at Uma Restaurant, River Cafe or Ara Cafe, while Varuna, Indonesia’s first underwater theatrical dining destination, offers a more immersive culinary experience.

Behind these public experiences is a conservation programme that extends well beyond the visitor trail. Marine Safari Bali houses an on-site veterinary hospital, clinical pathology laboratory and breeding programmes for threatened species, supported by a specialist marine team affiliated with the Conservation Planning Specialist Group (CPSG) and the Indonesian Zoo and Aquarium Association (PKBSI). Families interested in learning more can also join the Behind-the-Scenes Education Centre Tour, offering a rare look at animal healthcare, nutrition and conservation management.

“School holidays provide families with an important opportunity to spend time together while introducing children to new experiences beyond the classroom,” says Laetitia Delvart, General Manager. “At Marine Safari Bali, we believe meaningful learning is most effective when it is experienced firsthand. By bringing visitors closer to marine life and the people who care for it, we hope to inspire greater appreciation for Indonesia’s marine ecosystems and encourage future generations to become advocates for ocean conservation.”

Marine Safari Bali is open daily from 9 AM to 5 PM, around 50 minutes from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport. Throughout July 2026, guests purchasing the Premium Package can also enjoy complimentary shuttle services, making it an easy addition to the family holiday itinerary.

Marine Safari Bali

Jalan Bypass Prof. Dr. Ida Bagus Mantra Km. 19,8

(+62) 361 950 000 | +62 823 4076 5609 (WA)

info@balisafarimarinepark.com

tamansafari.com/marine-safari-bali

@marinesafaribali