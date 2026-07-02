In the heart of Ubud, Merlin’s Bali offers a dining experience that ventures beyond the conventional. Blending gastronomy, storytelling, and a touch of mysticism, the venue invites guests into a world where meals are not selected from a menu but seemingly chosen by fate.

Described as the first restaurant in the world where “The Food Chooses You”, Merlin’s presents an immersive concept spanning four distinct realms: Merlin’s Restaurant, The Royal Code Salon, Merlin’s Secret and The Magic Shop. Together, these spaces create a journey that combines culinary exploration with personalised discovery.

At the centre of the experience is the Oracle Card ritual. Guests draw either three or seven cards, each revealing insights into the past, present, and future, whilst simultaneously determining the courses to be served. Depending on fate’s selection, diners may be presented with dishes such as the beetroot-infused Ruby Burrata, the indulgent Legendary Chicken Truffle Risotto, or the Excalibur Steak, served with asparagus, king oyster mushrooms, and Diane sauce. Sweet conclusions range from the theatrical Offering of the Gods, inspired by Balinese flavours, to the rich Celestial Ember dark chocolate fondant.

Guiding the culinary programme is Chef Ben McRae, whose refined approach balances creativity, flavour, and precision. His dishes are thoughtfully composed to complement the restaurant’s theatrical concept whilst remaining firmly rooted in flavour and craftsmanship.

For those seeking a deeper layer of self-discovery, the Divine Trinity Numerology Experience reveals guests’ Life Path, Royal Path, and Divine Path through sacred scrolls presented within a regal setting. Whether through cards or numbers, Merlin’s Bali encourages guests to embrace the unexpected.

Open daily from 2 PM to 11 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 813 7310 1037 or follow @merlinsmagicbali for updates.

Merlin’s

Jl. Raya Pengosekan Ubud No.108, Ubud

+62 813 7310 1037

@merlinsmagicbali

merlins-magic.com