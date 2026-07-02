Blending the warmth of Italian cuisine with Japanese culinary precision, SATOSHI Restaurant introduces a refined Itameshi dining experience to Bali. Conceived by Artem Arshanista and Dmitry Bogdanov, the concept presents a sophisticated destination where gastronomy, music, and design seamlessly intertwine.

Led by Brand Chef Igor Grishechkin, SATOSHI highlights premium ingredients and balanced, layered flavours. The menu is built around exceptional produce, including Miyazaki A5 Wagyu, fresh Otoro from Japan, Hokkaido scallops, butterfish, and barramundi, with each dish emphasising simplicity, technique, and meticulous attention to detail.

Classic comfort dishes are redefined through an Italian-Japanese lens, resulting in signature creations such as Wasabi Prawn Risotto, Carbonara Ramen, Eel and Stracciatella Pizza, and Gyoza-style Ravioli with Prawns. Meanwhile, the sushi and nigiri selections remain grounded in Japanese discipline, showcasing clean flavours and the natural quality of each ingredient.

The beverage programme follows the same philosophy of balance and character, featuring an extensive wine collection that highlights natural wines and independent producers from Europe and the New World, alongside a curated selection of Pét-nat wines. Japanese whisky, gin, sake, and signature cocktails infused with ingredients such as yuzu, shiso, and wasabi further elevate the experience.

The Music Library also plays an integral role in shaping SATOSHI’s atmosphere. A curated vinyl collection, live performances, and a cutting-edge sound system transform the venue into a cultural destination where music and storytelling unfold from day to night.

SATOSHI’s minimalist Japanese-inspired architecture conveys a calm, composed environment, where every detail, from acoustics to spatial flow, has been carefully considered. The venue delivers a multisensory journey where food, music, and design exist in perfect harmony.

Open daily from 2 PM to 12 AM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3811 988 or follow @satoshi_bali

Satoshi Bali

Jl. Bumbak No.55, Kerobokan

+62 811 3811 988

@satoshi_bali

satoshibali.com