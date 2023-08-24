Renowned as one of Bali’s favourite family-friendly brunch destinations, Prego at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua is doubling down on this reputation and presents a very special Sunday experience with their ‘Pink Brunch with Gempi’, set for Sunday, 27 August 2023.

Gempita Nora Marten, better known as Gempi, is the daughter of two Indonesian celebrities, Gading Marten and Gisella Anastasia. The young Gempi has made a name for herself and has become a favourite public profile for young followers and families online. That’s why she’ll be joining this weekend event, Pink Brunch with Gempi! The brunch event invites young guests to join Gempi for a family-style brunch at the Italian restaurant, where an afternoon of great food and entertainment awaits.

The Prego Brunch is easily a favourite among kids as the restaurant sets up plenty of games and activities in their open back garden where they can freely play. During the Pink Brunch, the garden will be decorated to celebrate summer, with pink flamingos brightening the space and adding a vibrant atmosphere. There will also be a bouncy castle set up for the day.

Of course, the adults will want to know what great spreads await them. There are many generous buffet and live stations available at Prego during their Sunday brunch, from Seafood on Ice, including oysters and blue crab; the Deli Bar showcasing delicious Italian cold cuts and artisanal cheese; a Carving Station, with wagyu beef tomahawk, Roman-style pork porchetta and Roasted Barramundi; a Pizza Bar and Pasta Bottega; plus an array of other delicious meats, salads, paninis, crudo selections and more!

Prego’s Pastry Chef Antonio has pulled out all the stops for his Sweet Treat Table, chock-filled with goodies, from eclairs and chouxs, fruit pavlovas and tiramisu, panna cotta and a Pink Chocolate Fountain, to name just a few. Not to mention creamy, icy goodness from Gelato Factory is also available.

In the afternoon, families are invited for ‘After Brunch Beach Activities’, with mini Olympic games and a turtle release, for an additional IDR 250,000.

Join Prego’s special Pink Brunch with Gempi on Sunday, 27 August 2023. Starting at 12pm to 4pm.

Priced at IDR 595,000+ per adult, and IDR 315,000+ for children 6-12 years (children under 6 eat for free).

For reservations: +62 811 3885 739 or dining.bali@westin.com

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

ITDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua

@wes tinbali

westinnusadua.co m