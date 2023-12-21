Indulge in a truly enchanting holiday experience this festive season at Jumeirah Bali, an exquisite royal water palace nestled in the mesmerizing surroundings of Uluwatu. Inspired by the grandeur of the Majapahit era, the resort promises a magical retreat where luxury meets tradition.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), at Segaran Dining Terrace, dive into an international buffet spread featuring Balinese, Asian and Western flavours, curated by Executive Sous Chef Mustika and his team. Enjoy being serenaded by Christmas carols and live music. Priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per person. Meanwhile, the resort’s cliffside restaurant serving signature wood-fired Asian-inspired dishes, AKASA, presents a five-course dinner menu crafted by Chef Joan; Christmas carols and live jazz music set a soulful scene. Priced at IDR 2,400,000++ per person.

AKASA Segaran Dining Terrace

It’s a full day of feasting on Christmas Day (25 Dec), starting with Christmas Day Brunch prepared at Segaran Dining Terrace (12pm – 4pm). Kick off the celebration with free-flow cocktails and canapés before the international buffet spread and a visit from Santa Claus. Priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per person. In the evening the restaurant presents a curated a la carte menu of festive favourites, with live music and Christmas carols set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean. AKASA, with its 360-degree views of Uluwatu, showcases its own special a la carte menu, with flame-grilled delights infused with tantalising Asian flavours. This Christmas soirée is enlivened by a skilled DJ, playing beats that resonate with the spirit of the season.

Then, the countdowns begin! For New Year’s Eve (31 Dec), AKASA presents ‘Fine Gastronomy & Jazz Soirée’ with a captivating six-course degustation menu followed by spectacular fireworks viewed from the clifftop perch. IDR 2,600,000++ per person. Segaran’s more family-focused festivities bring a generous international buffet, featuring live music, and contemporary dance performances, and culminating in a firework display as the clock strikes midnight. Priced at IDR 1,800,000++ per person.

Book Now: +62 811 3891 1620 (WA) | jbafbreservations@jumeirah.com | jumeirahbali.com