The world-renowned John Hardy brand continues to advocate sustainability and the celebration of cultural heritage. Now, they’ve unveiled their latest exhibition held at the exquisite John Hardy Seminyak Boutique & Gallery – KAPAS: From Farm to Closet by Sukkha Citta.

Held from 19 August 2022 until 30 November 2022, KAPAS: From Farm to Closet by Sukkha Citta showcases the path towards a climate-neutral fashion industry, leveraging Indonesia’s indigenous wisdom. With this latest exhibition, visitors are invited on a voyage to discover where their clothes come from From Farm to Closet, highlighting how clothes can be grown with indigenous farming practices that heal the soil and lessen climate change, and what small actions consumers can practice supporting change the industry.

Sukkha Citta discusses “losing touch with where things came from, with the journey things take before we buy them, with the makers, with the impact our choices have on the planet”, where the inspiring exhibition allows us the chance to reconnect with the process, people and the planet. It’s a call to action that prompts us as consumers of our choices on what and how we consume, to be more mindful in our decisions and act responsibly.

Sukkha Citta resorts to Indonesia’s indigenous wisdom to discover sustainable solutions that have cultural connections and historical success. Sukkha Citta showcases models of inclusivity, equality and sustainability through regenerative farming practices, education and development of a fair market and profit for women artisans.

As an Indonesian-based B-Corp-certified social enterprise, Sukkha Citta established one of the world’s pioneering regenerative farm to close fashion supply chains that empowers rural craftswomen while conserving the planet.

Since its inception in 1975, the John Hardy brand has always been committed to sustainability, though now, more than ever, there has never been a definite call to action. They believe that people must not only act but inspire others to undo harmful practices that add to the current climate crisis.

At John Hardy, they are dedicated to minimising environmental impact from beginning to end, from their suppliers, vendors, retailers and most importantly, the brand itself. They are committed to being an agent of change in the industry, challenging themselves to constantly improve their practices and share their learnings with the rest of the world.

John Hardy recognises the many hands and communities that touch their jewellery, advocating quality over quality and opting for people over machines. The brand hopes to put a spotlight on how time-honoured craftsmanship and modern technology can work together to form more regenerative beauty in the world.

Throughout the exhibition period at the boutique and gallery, visitors can join a variety of talks and workshops, including hands-on weaving and embroidery workshops, while a series of topics during the talks include “Design for Impact” and “The Journey to Sustainability: How Everyone Can Make a Difference” spearheaded by Sukkha Citta Founder & CEO with their Chief Sustainability Office, Creative Director and Chief of Craft.

To find out more about Sukkha Citta, visit their website sukkhacitta.com or follow their official Instagram @sukkhacitta

For more information on dates and reservations for the workshops and talks, please contact +62 811 381 18003

John Hardy Boutique & Gallery at Seminyak

Jl. Raya Petitenget, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara

+62 811 381 18003

seminyak@johnhardy.com

johnhardy.com