One of Bali’s most classic dining-musts is a seafood dinner on the shores of Jimbaran Bay, as the day’s catch is brought over fresh from the neighbouring fish market. Now, Karma Beach Bali is set to elevate this ocean-inspired culinary experience at their stunning beachfront venue.

Secluded deep in an alcoved bay, deep below the cliffs of Ungasan, Karma Beach Bali exudes a sense of privacy. Their stylish bamboo bar and restaurant open directly onto a white sand beach where the spray of the waves blow in. Yes, the scene is set for a taste of the ocean.

Bringing in Bali’s freshest seafood bounty, Karma Beach Bali presents a taste of Jimbaran fish market where their perfect beachfront venue, sounds of their resident DJ and fresh cocktails come together for the ultimate seafood experience.

For only IDR 350.000++ per person, guests will be presented with a set meal featuring a grilled seafood platter to start, then continue into the main course of grilled fish, steamed rice and kangkung (water spinach), with all the seafood sourced directly from the Jimbaran market. To finish, a palate-cleansing dessert.





For those still craving more, a 25% discount is offered on any signature seafood dish on the Karma Beach Bail menu, and also a promotion of 25% off a bucket of any beer selection available. The Jimbaran Fish Market experience and the above offers are available every Friday from 5pm to 8pm.

Of course, the beach club’s fantastic wine list, cocktail selections and stunning venue bring this seafood experience to another level… perfectly timed to welcome the weekend with a south Bali sunset.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 848 2205 or email reservations@karmabeach.com

Karma Beach Bali

Jl. Villa Kandara, Ungasan

+62 361 848 2205

reservations@karmabeach.com

karmagroup.com/karmabeach