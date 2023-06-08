Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or a fun-filled family adventure, Karma Kandara entices you for a summer holiday at their luxurious clifftop resort that sits high above the Indian Ocean. Their Summer Escape Package is an invitation to stay in their stunning private villas and explore the many wellness, dining and beachfront experiences they have to offer.

From June to August, Bali is at its best. It is dry season and sun is out all day, and cool winds blow in from the south making the perfect combination for comfortable climes. If that alone isn’t a reason to visit the island during these months, then a stay at Karma Kandara most definitely will.

Sprawling across the limestone cliffs of Uluwatu are the resort’s Balinese-styled luxury villas, featuring one to four bedrooms, each with private pools and premium amenities. Though clifftop, Karma Beach is just below, a tropical, family-friendly beach club destination offering direct access to the crystal clear waters. A great place to soak up the sun, enjoy cocktails or coconuts and beachfront BBQs. Other than that you’ll find di Mare Restaurant, a fine dining destination helmed by Chef Joseph Antonishek, presenting premium Mediterranean-inspired dishes with local ingredients.

That’s not all, Karma Kandara is renowned for its wellness experiences too. At Karma Spa you’ll find a combination of both traditional treatments like natural scrubs and Balinese massages, to new-age offerings like their infrared spa and Intraceuticals Oxygen Facials. Not to mention their serene yoga shala and fitness studio overlooking the ocean.

And for families, the resort’s Three Monkeys Kids Club creates adventures and activities for kids aged 4 to 12 years, from kids yoga to kite making and crafts. Plus, you’ll find experiences for all the family like beachfront watersports and their ‘cinema by the sea’.

Summer Escape Package

Now you know what to expect, take advantage of Karma Kandara’s ‘Summer Escape Package’:

For couples yearning for a blissful escape, the minimum 2-night stay option is ideal. It includes a lavish 45-minute Karma Spa treatment for two, ensuring complete relaxation of body, mind, and soul throughout your stay.



If you crave an extended sojourn at Karma Kandara, opt for the 3-night stay package. Alongside the revitalizing spa treatments, you’ll savor a delectable lunch at our open-air Le Club restaurant situated on our Karma Beach.

Karma Kandara’s Summer Escape Package is available from June 1 to August 31, 2023. Bookings must be made between now and August 28, 2023. Don’t miss this opportunity to embark on an extraordinary summer retreat at Karma Kandara.

Karma Kandara

Jalan Villa Kandara, Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan

+62 361 848 2202

karmagroup.com