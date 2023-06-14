Natah Saji Gate welcoming into Sudamala Resort Sanur

Nestled in the southern end of Sanur, Sudamala Resort Sanur is a serene oasis that welcomes guests into a culturally-inspired destination. This summer, the boutique resort presents a special stay offer with great savings and additional benefits for guests booking direct.

Fully embracing Sanur’s calm and classic atmosphere, Sudamala Resort invites those looking to wind down, beckoning travellers seeking a harmonious blend of luxury, art, and cultural immersion. The verdant gardened courtyards are the centre of this tranquil retreat, around which a glistening, palm-lined pool, alfresco restaurant and dedicated spa and yoga sanctuary add to the enchanting ambiance. The resort is only a short 3-minute stroll from Sanur Beach, where they have a dedicated beach area for guests.

Offering a range of suites and luxurious 2-bedroom villa, the accommodations at Sudamala Sanur are generously spaced, charmingly decorated with traditional decor from vibrant hand-carved doorways to delicate fabrics that pay homage to Balinese style. Yet, each room promises all the modern amenities a traveller requires, with luxurious king-sized bed and bathroom amenities, 43” plasma TV, free WiFi and in-room coffee and tea making facilities.

Summer Offer

To celebrate the upcoming holidays, Sudamala Resorts presents their special summer flash campaign across their five properties in Indonesia, available for guests booking direct with them.



The offer includes:

• 15% off your entire stay at one of their resorts

• Daily breakfast included

• 5% off on Food & Beverage consumption

• 5% off on Spa treatments

• Late check-out until 2pm (based on availability)



This summer offer is available for bookings made from now until 31 July 2023, for stays up to 31 October 2023. Bookings must be made directly through Sudamala.

Sudamala Resort Sanur

Jl. Sudamala No. 20, Sanur

+62 361 288 555 | info@sudamalaresorts.com

sudamalaresorts.com