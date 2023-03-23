If you’ve ever dreamt of becoming a pilot, this is now possible in Bali. The Bali International Flight Academy, or BIFA for short, has introduced a new ‘Private Pilot License – Executive’ (PPL-E) program, a private flight pilot certification.

BIFA, established in 2009, is considered to be one of Indonesia’s best pilot schools. Since its inception, this Bali-based flight school has produced over 1,104 pilots, many of whom have gone on to pursue careers with the national airline, Garuda Indonesia. The Bali International Flight Academy main campus is located in Buleleng, North Bali and our hub is in Banyuwangi, North Java. Our main campus is equipped with classrooms, flight simulators, a library, and other facilities for training. The academy also collaborates with multiple airports for flight training, such as Let Kol Wisnu in Buleleng, Blimbingsari airport in Banyuwangi and Lombok International Airport for Instrument rating in Lombok.

Opening up this specialised skill for those who want to fly for recreation, BIFA has begun a ‘Private Pilot License – Executive’ (PPL-E) program, which allows the graduate to fly solo or carry passengers in visual flight conditions for non-commercial purposes. This immersive program features ground training, simulation and flight training. This new service from BIFA has met the standard requirements of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) which includes planning, implementing, controlling and supervising flight operations. After having the PPL-E program license, a graduate will be able to fly airplanes personally for both business and leisure needs.

“As the vision and mission of the Bali International Flight Academy, we are very committed to the quality and safety of training,” said I Gusti Wiradharma B Oka, CEO of Bali International Flight Academy. If you’ve ever dreamt of becoming a pilot, that dream can be a reality right here in Bali.

Bali Flight Academy

+62 877 7793 6000

@baliflightacademy

baliflightacademy.com