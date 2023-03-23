Savour an innovative presentation of plant-based Latin-inspired dining on the iconic shores of Kuta Beach as Australian-based Lona Misa restaurant collaborates with Kuta Social Club, the premier rooftop destination of Mamaka by Ovolo, for a two-day dining event.

Located in South Yarra, Lona Misa presents a rebellious renaissance from root to stem, having been awarded One Hat by the esteemed Good Food Guide 2023. The restaurant takes on a revolutionary approach to vegetarian and vegan cuisine that is nothing less than a unique masterpiece. This collaboration with Kuta Social Club will take place on 28 & 29 April 2023.

Elevated high above the palms where fun and flavour collide, the vibrant rooftop pool club will host its very first exclusive 5-course plant-based dinner, where Executive Chef Ben Harrington will work hand-in-hand with Lona Misa’s Chef Santiago Ospina to create exquisite dishes that will please palates of the most discerning diners.

As guests soak in the stunning views of the golden sunset, the culinary journey will begin with starters rolling out with Fried Olives stuffed with queso fresco to give diners a little tease of what’s to come.

The first course serves up Roasted Padron & Manchego Croquette (crispy béchamel croquettas, filled with spicy padron pepper and cheese, served with aioli) and Sandia Nikkei (smoked watermelon, panca chilli, leche de tigre, tamarind, Nikkei chalaca and fresh avocado).

This will be followed by the second course, spoiling diners with Empanadas Bloom Pork Mince (Argentinian-style empanadas filled with bloom providore pork mince, plantains, ginger and Aji Amarillo, served with salsa criolla and chimichurri) and Castanas D’Aagua (water chestnuts, fermented chilli leche de tigre, chalaquita and fried parsnip).

The third course consists of Tamal Bloon Mice (spiced bloom providore pork mince wrapped in masa, steamed in a corn husk, topped with mojo verde and house sour cream) and Peri Peri Cauliflower (fire-roasted cauliflower, basted in fermented peri peri sauce, served with chimichurri and herbed pangratto).

Moving on to the fourth course, relish in the Tijuana Caesar Salad (baby cos, Caesar dressing, parmesan and house-seasoned croutons) and Bloom Providore Braised Meatballs (Josper roasted bloom providore meatballs, served in seco sauce, cassava, crispy peas and shiso leaves).

Conclude the delectable meal with the fifth and final course, the palate-cleansing Pina Colada (coconut cream mousse, compressed crispy coconut, pineapple jelly, squish sable, finger lime) and Chocolate Aztec Tart (Ancho chilli, dates, Ecuadorian single origin dark chocolate).

Expect a different take on vegan and vegetarian dining with this vibrant, loud and unapologetic epicurean dining experience. This exclusive two-night event will start at 6 PM, priced at IDR 650,000 nett per person.

To secure a spot for this sensational dinner experience, make your booking now.

Kuta Social Club

Jl. Pantai Kuta No. 32, Kuta

+62 361 849 6500

kutasocialclub@ovolohotels.com

kutasocialclub.com