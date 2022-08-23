When it comes to luxury getaways, the upscale neighbourhood of Nusa Dua is a popular destination for those seeking ultimate tranquillity in a private, secluded complex. The five-star Merusaka Nusa Dua – Bali is offering an exclusive stay offer that invites you to create new, unforgettable memories in comfortable accommodation on your tropical escape.

Nestled on the exclusive area of ITDC Nusa Dua, the beachfront Merusaka Nusa Dua – Bali welcomes globetrotters to a memorable island escape at their stunning hotel. To accommodate travellers, the hotel is offering a special offer with the “Memorable Experience” package.

For a minimum of 2 nights’ stay, the package offers guests to experience a wonderful stay in their Deluxe Room. The package is now available to book and stay immediately, until 31 September 2022, with a price range starting from IDR 1,650,000 nett per night. The package includes a one-time F&B credit valued at IDR 200,000 per stay, a one-time beer bucket (4 bottles) refreshment, choices of non-alcoholic beverages, daily breakfast for 2 persons and a 30% discount for spa treatments.

Managed by Hotel Indonesia Group (HIG), Merusaka Nusa Dua – Bali enjoys an expansive 9.2 hectares of landscaped grounds with direct access to the Nusa Dua coastline’s pristine white sand beach. The hotel boasts 455 exquisite Deluxe Rooms, Suites and Villas that exude the vibrant culture of Bali. From the rooms to the lobby that is designed as a traditional Balinese barn, marrying local arts and culture to emphasise the charm and allure of Balinese traditions in all its elements.

The hotel’s architecture and design draw inspiration from the Balinese culture, specifically that of the Seven Balinese Goddesses and Penglipuran Village. The dining offerings at the hotel include Indonesian and international cuisines, which are featured at each of the hotel’s restaurants, lounge and bars. Guests wanting to take full advantage of leisurely activities at the hotel can enjoy a relaxing time at their three-tier main swimming pool or the beach, go on snorkelling or surfing sessions, rent the hotel’s bicycle and explore the Nusa Dua area, get a workout in at the gym centre, or do some work at the business corner. Other facilities include event spaces tailored for international meetings, weddings at the spacious Grand Ballroom, and expansive garden areas that can accommodate events.

The hotel is 12.4 km away from Ngurah Rai International Airport via toll road, 14.2 km away from Kuta Beach and nearby several leisure and tourist destinations including Pandawa Beach. Melasti Beach and Garuda Wisnu Kencana.

“We really care about guest satisfaction while staying at our resort, therefore we provide facilities that can be used according to your needs, we try to provide the best service for our guests and always prioritize your pleasant stay so that it becomes an unforgettable stay with us”. Said Ian McD Cameron – General Manager, Merusaka Nusa Dua.

The hotel guarantees the Best Available Rate for bookings made directly through the hotel’s website at merusaka.com

For more information or reservations, please contact through WhatsApp or email stay.merusaka@meruhotels.com

Merusaka Hotel Nusa Dua – Bali

Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua Lot S-3, Kuta Selatan

+62 361 200 2900

merusaka.com