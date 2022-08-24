Food connoisseurs on the island are in for a treat as a brand-new dining destination has been unveiled: Solé Dining. Nestled within Batu Belig’s newest leisure and lifestyle destination, Mari Beach Club, the restaurant presents guests with a casual dining experience with stunning views of the coastline.

Imagine the cool sea breeze, the mesmerising ocean vista and the cosy setting elevated by flavourful Mediterranean culinary offerings – that’s what guests can expect at Solé Dining at Mari Beach Club. Open for lunch and dinner, enjoy an indulgent dining experience complete with crafted local-inspired cocktails in the open-air venue that opens to a terrace with views overlooking the coastline and Mari’s iconic river-shaped infinity pool.

Boasting a relaxed ambience, coupled with welcoming and relaxed dining vibes with outstanding service, Solé Dining’s expansive venue accommodates up to 140 seats. Spearheaded by Swedish-native, Chef Martin Loving, whose impressive resume includes working at several of the most prolific fine dining restaurants across the world. Chef Martin has found the perfect formula that balances the elements of herbs and spices renowned in the Mediterranean cuisines, elevating the levels of umami on the menu. With a concept of marrying traditional Japanese techniques with the products and characteristics of Mediterranean cuisine, he merges various implementations from those two very distinct regions uniquely and innovatively.

Drawing inspiration upon coastal Mediterranean and Japanese dining experiences, Solé tantalises guests with the sun-kissed flavours of the island and beyond, presenting an innovative and timeless experience. Celebrating the vibrant, seasonal and local ingredients that the island offers, guests can expect elevated epicurean dining with dishes such as their signature Salt Crusted Sea Bass in lemon zest and shoyu emulsion; Pan Seared Grouper consisting of lobster, oyster, scallops, clams and shrimps; or Soy Glazed Lobster Tail in miso butter. Moreover, Solé cooks up an amazing Sashimi Platter that includes Dry Aged Kingfish Sashimi, Salmon, Tuna, Red Snapper, Scallops with Shell, shoyu and fresh seaweed.

Solé provides guests with multiple seating options, from the lush, breezy outdoor seating or indoor dining enclosed in the enchanting tropical bamboo décor. Solé opened its doors to the public starting on 18 August 2022.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 9347 766, WhatsApp or email reservations@maribeachclub.com

Solé Dining

at Mari Beach Club

Jl. Batu Belig No. 66, Kerobokan

+62 361 9347 766 | WhatsApp

reservations@maribeachclub.com

maribeachclub.com