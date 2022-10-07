Nestled in a quiet corner on the southern fringes of Ubud, The Suku Bali has become a destination for drinks, food and music. The Modern Balinese Bistro recently launched new dishes, presenting an array of Indonesian sharing dishes rich in flavour.

From when it opened in October 2021, The Suku Bali has followed a farm-to-table concept, using locally-sourced ingredients that helps to support Bali’s produce and producers. This is taken a step further in fact, with the venue housing an expansive, 1300sqm garden where Suku grows their own herbs and vegetables.

On Suku’s wide-range menu — from all-day breakfast to pastas and rice bowls — local ingredients are prepared into global cuisine, presenting an eclectic array of fusion-style delights. However, new Head Chef Gustu wanted to hone down their focus on the local, curating a new ‘Sharing Plates’ menu with dishes that have Indonesian and Balinese cuisine at their heart.

On the light and fresh side, you’ll find their Suku Garden Salad, a medley of blanched vegetables from the bistro’s own back garden; and a creative Vegetable Tartare, comprised of cold sautéed mushrooms, marinated cherry tomato, avocado, and rucola. Two zesty dishes that complement the other, meatier options on this menu.

Chef Gustu has several delicacies from the sea: Udang Woku, tiger prawns in an aromatic ‘Woku’ sauce, a specialty of Manado; a pan-seared Barramundi steak, served atop water spinach; a softly-prepared Grilled Octopus, with red wine sauce and sautéed asparagus — a new twist on a Suku favourite. Finally, a Tianyar Yellow Fin. “With the freshly-caught yellow fin tuna we source from the local Tianyar (Karangasem) fisherman, we create a tataki-inspired dish and combine it with the Balinese signature sambal matah,” explains the new Head Chef.

Grilled Octopus

Udang Woku Tianyar Yellowfin

Likely to be particularly popular with patrons is the Beef Cheek Rendang, the slow-cooked preparation resulting in a beef that melts in the mouth alongside the aromatic flavours of the rendang dry-curry. The Pork Spare Ribs is a generous dish, with thick slices of ribs served alongside grilled asparagus and tomato confit. Other additions are the classic Kare Ayam (Indonesian-style chicken curry), Aromatic Chicken in a traditional Minahasan ‘rica-rica’ sauce and Marinated Tempe ‘Colo-Colo’.

The Sharing Plates menu simultaneously highlights local produce and local flavours. Chef Gustu has managed to take popular regional cuisine from across Indonesia and add his own modern twist that suits The Suku Bali’s contemporary style and atmosphere.

The bistro also highlights local at their bar, where superb arak cocktails are served. Head Bartender Ryan and team shake up creatively infused and concocted drinks made from this Balinese spirit.

Opening Times:

Sun-Thurs: 8AM to 10PM

Fri-Sat: 8AM to 12AM (midnight)

The Suku Bali

Jl. Raya Pengosekan No. 2013, Lodtunduh, Ubud

+62 811 3811 8887

IG @thesukubali | thesukubali.com