Mozaic Restaurant in Ubud by the Chris Salans Group has hosted some of the best gastronomic events on the island time and again. And now, they’ve just announced another exciting event with the Black Truffle Dinner, coming up on Saturday, 22 January 2022, where the main highlight will be French Winter Black Truffles presented in a 5-course or 7-course dinner with optional premium wine pairings.

During the Black Truffle Dinner at Mozaic Restaurant in Ubud, the truffles featured were carefully hand-picked by Chef Chris Salans at the truffle mart of Michelin Star Chef, Jacques Pourcel, in Montpellier, Southern France. Chef Chris personally hand-carried the truffles to Bali, commenting on his prized purchase, “The truffles I brought back are from one of the best areas in France, and their aroma is unique and very special. I am excited to share these during the coming special dinner at Mozaic Restaurant.”

A highly-valued forest fungus, the French Winter Black Truffle (Tuber Melanosporum) is a rare uncultivated fungus that can only be harvested from the wild. It is one of the most expensive and luxurious ingredients in French gastronomy due to the great difficulty in discovering truffles and their divine forestiére-taste that is simultaneously musky, earthy and encompass a singularly aromatic flavour.





Chef Chris Salans will present two set menus to highlight these treasured Montpellier truffles with a 5-course set menu and a 7-course set menu. Special vegetarian and vegan menus will also be available during the dinner.

Some of the exquisite dishes that will be presented during the dinner include Seared Oysters with Wild Mushroom and Black Truffle Cappuccino, Butter Poached Lobster Tail with Truffle Wonton and Consommé and a delectable cut of Wagyu Beef Marbling 8+ paired with Hearts of Palm and Black Truffles. To wrap up the scrumptious meal, Chef Salans will present a mouth-watering dessert with a Mango Flower made of Valrhona White Chocolate, Fresh Mango and Black Truffles.

For diners looking to pair their dinner with fantastic wines, the restaurant’s Wine Director, Cok Bagus Senajaya, will be unveiling several of his most-treasured vintages concealed away in Mozaic’s Wine Cellar exclusively for this unique gastronomic night.





The French Winter Black Truffles Dinner will take place from 6pm – 9pm. The 5-course tasting menu is priced at IDR 950,000++ per person (additional IDR 900,000++ per person with wine pairing). The 7-course tasting menu is priced at IDR 1,250,000++ per person (additional IDR 1,100,000++ per person with wine pairing).

Considering the limited supply of the rare winter black truffles, and to maintain the highest levels of the new normal, the exclusive dinner will be limited to a maximum of 45 guests. For more information or reservations, please WhatsApp at +62 811 394 3288 or visit mozaic-bali.com

Mozaic Restaurant

Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Ubud

+62 811 394 3288 (WA)

mozaic-bali.com