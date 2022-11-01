Those who are regulars to Uluwatu’s dining and drinking scene must be familiar with the picturesque Sunset Cabana Bar at the five-star luxury Alila Villas Uluwatu. Continually spoiling guests with new experiences, the stunning venue elevates the art of drinking with a fresh library of cocktails innovatively concocted by the resort’s liquid artisan, Wirawan.

Perched on the clifftop resort with unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean, the echoes of thrashing waves below and the magical Uluwatu sunset to behold, Sunset Cabana Bar has become one of the most iconic destinations in Bali for over a decade. As the primary liquid artist at the esteemed resort, Wirawan aims to provide guests with a multisensory drinking experience with his meticulously crafted creations.

“We want to create a multisensory drinking experience for our guests where all senses will be spoiled. This is reflected in drinks that have been uniquely crafted by Wirawan and presented in a creative way. Prepare to be surprised!” said Hemal Jain, General Manager, Alila Villas Uluwatu.

Wirawan drew inspiration for his signature creations right from the get-go. On his first day at Alila Villas Uluwatu, he spent hours sitting at Sunset Cabana Bar, immersing in the spellbinding views of the ocean vista and imagining himself on a boat deck sailing on an unexpected journey. This, combined with his appreciation for the richness of Indonesian and Balinese culture, resulted in his imaginative creations that will truly delight guests.

Sasih Kesanga Shiki Monki

Care to indulge in the new creative cocktails? The Segara cocktail is imbued with the essence of the ocean, a cocktail perfect to be enjoyed with the endless expanse of the blue waters, while Shiki Monki is inspired by the bar’s setting amidst Uluwatu’s natural ecosystem which exists side-by-side with local wildlife, including monkeys.

Sasih Kesanga draws inspiration from the heart of Balinese daily life, which is its rich culture of rituals and ceremonies, presenting the pride of premium local spirits. This cocktail is an ode to the Balinese ritual before Nyepi, or Silent Day, when Balinese Hindu households perform the “Bhuta Yadnya” and make “caru”, a type of offering. Caru comprises five colours of noodles, accompanied by side dishes and the staple local spirit, arak.

Alas Salacca White Noise Westpresso Martini

Honouring the distinctive and authentic culture of Bali and Indonesia, whilst maintaining a focus on sustainability as much as possible, the bar’s signature cocktails incorporate organic and local fruit, salacca in Alas Salacca, sirsak in White Noise, and local coffee beans from five different regions of West Indonesia in Westpresso Martini.

Encompassing a perfectly balanced blend of Japanese and local ingredients, specialties such as Omakase and Umadori combine great taste with great innovation. For connoisseurs of classic cocktails, Sunset Cabana Bar also offers all-time favourites such as Bloody Mary, Smoked Old Fashioned and Negroni, elevated with the Alila style.

Omakase Umadori Bloody Mary Smoked Old Fashioned Negroni

To make guests’ experience simpler, Sunset Cabana Bar has introduced a new interactive ‘menurgram’ where they can simply scan the QR code placed on their table, which will directly link to the gallery of menu items displayed on the Instagram page @sunsetcabana.bar, learn more about the cocktails and stay updated with the latest bar happenings.

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Jl. Belimbing Sari Tambiyak, Pecatu, Uluwatu

+6 361 848 2166 | WhatsApp

avucomhost@alilahotels.com

alilahotels.com/uluwatu