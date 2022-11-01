Travelling with the kids? Or perhaps with some friends? Sometimes it’s great to find accommodation that you can call your own during your holiday, a space with a private pool and garden where the children can play and parents can relax. That’s why we’ve put together a list of private family villas in Bali in selected areas.

• Finding the Best Family Villas in Bali

• Sanora – Family Villas in Sanur

• Kecapi – Family Villas in Seminyak

• La Mira – Family Villas in Kerobokan

• The Vie – Family Villa in Legian (5-Bedroom)

Finding the Best Family Villas in Bali

If you’re browsing for the best family villas in Bali, it’s important to understand the area you’re planning to stay in and also to be specific on the type of accommodation you’re after.

There are many villas for families in Bali, and even hotels offer family-based options. However if you’re after a bit more privacy, then one of these private family villas may be more suited. The villas listed below are all professionally managed by Ini Vie Hospitality. The company is known to provide a safe and welcoming service, which is what one needs on holiday. Their collection of resorts and villas are found across Bali, as their family villas, which comprise two-bedroom, three-bedroom and five-bedroom units. Of course, these can be used for groups and not just families.

Each of these options have special Family Packages, so make sure to browse these options on their websites for the best deal.

Sanora Villas, Sanur

Sanora presents a collection of Sanur-based family villas in Bali that presents a private, modern-meets-tropical accommodation experience in this favourite holiday area.

Sanur has long been known as a ‘classical’ destination in Bali, a slow and sleepy fishing village that meets charming tourist enclave. This charm continues to exist, where an atmosphere of yesterday’s Bali still emanates through the streets and the area’s iconic beachfront.

Yet, the area’s more traditional style may not appeal to all travellers, especially when it comes to accommodation. This is precisely what Sanora Villa aims to address with their new and sophisticated complex of Two-Bedroom villas: an accommodation for those who love Sanur but are in search of a more modern stay, complete with all of today’s amenities provided for.

The villa resort is found on the Sanur Bypass, making it a very convenient location for those hoping to explore different areas of Bali during their stay. Those who are more Sanur-centric will be happy to know that the villas are only 5-minutes drive to Sanur Beach — or 10-minutes if you take Sanur’s preferred mode of transport, a bicycle!

The accommodations themselves are what have made them favourite family villas in Sanur. Each accommodation is a Two-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool; they are incredibly private, with 180-metres squared provided for guests to feel at home. The ground floor of the villa is comprised of a very spacious living and dining area, as well as a kitchenette complete with a stove, microwave, fridge/minibar and cutlery.

The open-concept living area, which opens straight out to the private pool (complete with sunbeds), consists of a proper dining table, sofa and LED Smart TV. It’s made to really feel like a cosy home that guests can call their own during their stay.

One bedroom is found downstairs, and the other is upstairs. Each of these is complete with a plush king-sized bed, plenty of wardrobe space and a desk — hopefully, you won’t be needing to do any work on your holiday though.

The design of the villas is certainly contemporary, but exudes a very tropical feel to them, utilising a lot of rattan, wood and natural materials to give each room a warm, homey feeling. There are so many services and amenities provided: each TV already has Netflix, there’s an Alexa Smart Speaker available to play music, Free WiFi, a Coffee and Tea Maker, robes and slippers and a whole suite of bathroom amenities for your convenience.

Make sure to check Sanora’s special Family Packages that include breakfast, airport pickups, decorations, tours for 4 people and more.

Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai Sanur No. 888

+628113986889 (WA) | info@sanorasanur.com

sanorasanur.com

Kecapi Villas, Seminyak

Located in Seminyak’s most thriving area, Petitenget, Kecapi is a collection of private family villas in Bali that presents an idyllic tropical accommodation featuring a host of modern comforts and facilities.

Three Bedroom Villa

The Petitenget area is without a doubt a destination for great dining, lined with some of the island’s best restaurants and cafés, including Coffee Cartel, Rayjin Bali, Si Jin Bali and KYND Community, to name a few hotspots. These are all a quick stroll away for Kecapi Villas, tucked behind one of the quieter alleys off the main-street — this means great access to the high street, but peace and quiet once inside.

With both Two-Bedroom and Three-Bedroom villas available, Kecapi is an ideal choice for families in Bali, especially those who want to enjoy a private space to themselves during their holiday. These very well-equipped ‘homes-away-from-home’ each feature a private pool surrounded by a garden, daybeds, a swing and best of all a traditional gazebo perfect for daytime lazing around.

Two Bedroom Villa

Two Bedroom Villa Two Bedroom Villa

The spacious living-dining room is open-concept, looking out to the pool and gardens, and is complete with a full kitchen with equipment, dining table and lounge area. The contemporary design features a lot of wood, stone and rattan weaving, giving these private family villas in Bali a very warm and cosy feel.

The bedrooms, featuring either a plush king-size bed and/or twin beds, are all en-suite. Bathrooms are incredibly luxurious, with rain showers and large bath tubs, providing free amenities for guests as well.

You’ll find LED TVs with Netflix and Free Wifi throughout each property and superb personalised service to assist you during your stay. Of course, whilst these are great family villas in Bali, they are also good for other groups too.

Jalan Petitenget Gg Kecapi No 8 – Seminyak

+6281210258889 (WA) | info@kecapivilla.com

kecapivilla.com

La Mira Villas, Kerobokan

A collection of spacious family villas can be found in the area of Kerobokan, on the fringe of Seminyak, known for its great accessibility to several areas around Bali. In this hidden oasis, known as La Mira, you’ll find comfort, ease and relaxation in modern accommodation options.

Three Bedroom Villa

Three Bedroom Villa Three Bedroom Villa

La Mira takes a more modern design concept, feeling very much like a contemporary house, with its bright colours and bay windows, featuring ‘natural-minimalist’ style furniture. Whether you opt for the Three- or Two-Bedroom unit, you’ll find that La Mira has all the ‘bells and whistles’ at the ready. The kitchen features a stove, refrigerator, cooking and eating tools, coffee and tea maker; the bedrooms and living areas has LED TV with Netflix, Bluetooth speakers with Spotify, Free WiFi, working desk, just to mention a few highlights.

The Three-Bedroom unit has ample room, covering 350m2, with 1 King-size Bed and 2 Twin bedrooms, accommodating 7 adults (or 6 adults and 2 children). The outdoor area enjoys a private pool, decking, hammock and large, circular sun bed; this blends seamlessly into the open-concept living and dining area. Tropical foliage brings in a tropical and natural feel to the accommodation.

Two Bedroom Villa Two Bedroom Villa

In the Two-Bedroom units, you’ll find a king-size bed and a twin bedroom, these conjoin at the central living-dining area, which is indoor, with dining table, lounge and TV. Big sliding doors opens this space up to the deck next to the private pool. Again, a hammock and daybed are available for outdoor lazing and relaxing.

These spacious family villas in Bali are a great jump-off point for exploring the island. The most nearby beach, for example, is Batu Belig, a popular beachfront area that borders Canggu and Seminyak, great for sunsets and home to the newly-opened Mari Beach Club and several local beach bars. The main road is lined with great cafés and restaurants, like Watercress and Hog Wild to name a few. Canggu is another 10-minute drive from this point, and the popular Seminyak hotspots are around the corner. La Mira’s location also allows easier travel to Kuta, Sanur, Nusa Dua, Uluwatu, Ubud and beyond.

Jl. Merta Sari No 88X Kerobokan

+6281211006889 (WA) | info@lamiravilla.com

lamiravilla.com

The Vie – Large Family Villa in Legian

Situated just north of the famous Double Six Beach, The Vie is an epic choice for those looking for family villas in Bali. This Five-Bedroom Villa is spacious, stylish and for its size, definitely an affordable accommodation option.

The two-storey compound is centred on a large swimming pool, around which the various bedrooms and areas are situated – each with their own sun bed outside the room. Featuring five bedrooms with king-size beds, The Vie accommodates up to 11 adults, so is great for larger groups or even groups of families! The style is modern-minimalist with lots of natural materials used for the furniture and finishings to give it a homey-yet tropical atmosphere.

There is a shared kitchenette, with stove, microwave, refrigerator and all the usual kitchen appliances and equipment; as well as a lounge area for gathering. Each bedroom is very complete, almost its own space, with desk, sofa, minibar, LED TV and of course en-suite bathrooms. WiFi is available throughout.

Although great as a Bali family villa option, groups of couples may also find this a great choice.

Jalan Nakula 5 No. 8X Legian

+6281284178889 (WA) | info@thevievilla.com

thevievilla.com