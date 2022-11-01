If you’re on the lookout for comfortable and private accommodation with exquisite facilities and services on your trip to Bali, there’s one villa that’s consistently been a top choice for travellers: Legian Kriyamaha Villa.

Located on the border between Legian and Seminyak, Legian Kriyamaha Villa is tucked in a quieter area amidst the bustling neighbourhood. Boasting 4-star standard villa facilities, guests will be welcomed by the friendly staff who will cater to guests with personalised Balinese hospitality. Managed by Ini Vie Hospitality, the villa is conveniently located close to the rows of shopping destinations, dining and nightlife venues and the iconic Double Six Beach in Seminyak and is only a 30-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Legian Kriyamaha Villa offers two types of villas namely the One Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool and Bathtub and the Royal One Bedroom with a Private Pool and Bathtub. Sized 100s sqm, each villa is equipped with King-sized Beds and can accommodate up to 3 adults or 2 adults with 1 child. The villas showcase a modern design, featuring interiors with natural tones, a swimming pool, lush outdoor foliage, a private bathtub, spacious living space and a fully-functioning kitchen, presenting guests with the most comfortable and homey accommodation that boasts a romantic and intimate ambience on their island getaway.

Whether you’re a solo traveller, honeymooning couple or vacationing family, this accommodation presents an ideal choice for those seeking a home away from home. Imagine lazing by the pool on a beautiful day, enjoying a relaxing time with a glass of wine in the semi-outdoor bathtub or lounging on the sofa catching up on your favourite TV shows, the villa’s features and facilities include a Smart LED TV with access to Netflix and YouTube, Bluetooth speaker with access to Spotify, blackout curtains rain shower, hammock and so much more.

For couples looking for a love-filled escape, the villa offers services to magnify your romantic experience, where the staff will be more than happy to provide romantic décor setups and candlelit dinners. Additionally, the villa offers enticing packages including the Celebratory, Honeymoon and Romantic Getaway packages.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 822 1173 8877

Legian Kriyamaha Villa

Jl. Pandawa No. 88, Legian

+62 361 764 100 68889 | +62 822 1173 8877

info@legiankriyamahavilla.com

legiankriyamahavilla.com