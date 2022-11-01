As one of the world’s most famous romantic tropical destinations, Bali sees couples from across the globe descend upon the island of the Gods each year, seeking to celebrate their love for one another amidst the island’s breathtaking beauty. Destinations such as Ubud’s tranquil hills or Uluwatu’s scenic cliffs are famed for romantic escapes. However, for couples wanting to stay in the bustling area of Seminyak, yet still enjoy a quiet and intimate sanctuary, one accommodation presents the ideal choice: Aksari Villa Seminyak.

A villa that screams romance, Aksari Villa Seminyak is designed to be the ultimate romantic lodging where guests can enjoy intimacy and privacy in elegant accommodations. Managed by Ini Vie Hospitality, the villa is conveniently nestled nearby Seminyak’s most famed hotspots, including the famous Double Six Beach and Potato Head Beach Club and Mrs Sippy Bali, Aksari Villa Seminyak spoils guests with its signature villa facilities and services.

Aksari Villa Seminyak offers a One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool and Bathtub, designed with a spacious bedroom, living space, bathroom and kitchen. The 120 sqm villa features King Beds and can accommodate up to 3 adults or 2 adults and 1 child. The villa is adorned with wooden furnishings and décor with interiors dominated with shades of white, blue and brown, while the outdoor private pool area is decorated with lush greeneries.

The villas are equipped with high-end facilities, including Smart LED TV, a Bluetooth speaker, entertainment access including Netflix, Spotify and YouTube, blackout curtains and so much more amenities. Suppose you’re looking to treat your significant other with special surprises. In that case, Aksari Villa Seminyak provides services for celebratory occasions with romantic setups including candlelight dinner, flower décor, floating balloons, floaties, and floating tray breakfast. The villa also offers exclusive packages to accommodate your romantic getaway with offers such as the Honeymoon Package for newlyweds, the Celebration Package for celebratory occasions and the Romantic Getaway package.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 1100 6889

Aksari Villa Seminyak

Jl. Sunset Road, Gang Baik Baik 2 No. 8, Seminyak

+62 361 934 8787 | +62 812 1100 6889

info@aksariseminyak.com

aksariseminyak.com