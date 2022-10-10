The bustling Seminyak area is undoubtedly one of the most popular destinations in Bali for both residents and visitors. With a plethora of activities to do and places to visit in Seminyak, travellers will want to retreat to a cosy and luxe accommodation after a long day of exploring, so we’ve compiled a collection of some of the best private villas in Seminyak to choose from.

As one of the most thriving neighbourhoods in Bali, Seminyak has developed over the last decade. The busy area is jam-packed with various options of dream villas and bountiful hotspots, from the myriad of eclectic dining and drinking scenes, iconic beach clubs such as Potato Head Beach Club and KU DE TA, shopping and entertainment centres such as Seminyak Village to the most popular beaches where you can catch Bali’s golden sunsets.

Finding the ideal Airbnb or villa in downtown Seminyak can prove to be daunting as there are endless accommodations available, whether you’re a solo traveller looking for a homey villa, love-struck couples seeking a romantic haven or a vacationing family in search of luxury villas with 3 bedrooms in Seminyak, the options are basically limitless! To make your life simpler when it comes to finding the ideal villa, here are our top picks of Seminyak villas in Bali, managed by the prominent hospitality management group, Ini Vie Hospitality.

Aksari Villa Seminyak

For couples looking for a villa that screams romance, Aksari Villa Seminyak is specifically designed to be the ultimate romantic accommodation where guests can enjoy intimacy and privacy in elegant accommodations. Conveniently nestled nearby Seminyak’s most famed hotspots, including the famous Double Six Beach and Potato Head Beach Club and Mrs Sippy Bali, Aksari Villa Seminyak spoils guests with its signature villa facilities and services.

Aksari Villa Seminyak offers a One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool and Bathtub, designed with a spacious bedroom, living space, bathroom and kitchen. The 120 sqm villa features King Beds and can accommodate up to 3 adults or 2 adults and 1 child. The villa is adorned with wooden furnishings and décor with interiors dominated with shades of white, blue and brown, while the outdoor private pool area is decorated with lush greeneries.

The villas are equipped with high-end facilities, including Smart LED TV, a Bluetooth speaker, entertainment access including Netflix, Spotify and YouTube, blackout curtains and so much more amenities. If you’re looking to treat your significant other with special surprises, the Aksari Villa Seminyak provides services for celebratory occasions with romantic décor and exclusive packages.

Jl. Sunset Road, Gang Baik Baik 2 No. 8, Seminyak

+62 361 934 8787 | +62 812 1100 6889

info@aksariseminyak.com

aksariseminyak.com

Astera Villa Seminyak

Immerse yourself in the most memorable getaway with your loved ones as Astera Villa Seminyak welcomes you to their exquisite accommodation in downtown Seminyak. Reignite the spark of your love life and create new, unforgettable memories in the elegantly designed villas with a series of romantic packages and surprises.

Located on the border between the Legian and Seminyak neighbourhoods, Astera Villa Seminyak is specifically designed for love-struck travellers seeking a romantic hideaway on the tropical island of Bali. Tastefully designed with elegant style and romantic ambience catered toward honeymooners, Astera Villa Seminyak offers One-Bedroom Villas with a Private Pool. The villas offer spacious and comfortable bedrooms, fully equipped with a smart LED TV, an Alexa device, a minibar, an outdoor bathtub, and an expansive private pool, presenting guests with an inviting atmosphere to relax and unwind all day long.

As with Ini Vie Hospitality’s other honeymoon villa properties, they also offer plenty of surprises to help you step up your romance game, from a Floating Breakfast, Pool Floaties, a Floating Balloon Pool, a Heart-shaped Candle with Flower Petals, a Romantic Candlelit Dinner, and so much more.

The villa also offers fabulous packages for special occasions such as the Honeymoon Package, which offers a romantic stay at the One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool, a variety of Honeymoon décor in the bedroom, pool and bathroom, a one-time Romantic Candlelit Dinner for 2 persons, a la carte breakfast for 2 persons, and more. The Celebration Package offers a romantic stay at the One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool, special wording on the bed and flower décor in the bathtub upon arrival, and more.

Jl. Sri Rejeki No. 88 X, Seminyak

+62 361 844 5383 | +62 822 1302 2899

info@asteraseminyak.com

asteraseminyak.com

Sini Vie Villa Seminyak

If you’re looking to embark on a romantic escape with your better half, Sini Vie Villa offers unique accommodation for all you lovers seeking to spend intimate moments on the island of the Gods. Sini Vie Villa is a romantic hideaway conveniently located in the heart of Seminyak.

The property’s iconic leaf-shaped private pool, complete with an outdoor Jacuzzi adjacent to it makes it an in-demand accommodation for honeymooning couples or couples looking to celebrate special occasions such as anniversaries. Sini Vie Villa also features a variety of ‘Instagrammable’ spots throughout the property for all your social media content needs.

Sini Vie Villa provides a tropical sanctuary in ultimate privacy and intimacy, offering a One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool and Jacuzzi, as well as a Smart One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool and Jacuzzi, which stands out for its voice command function to switch on/off electronic devices in the room including the Alexa device, smart TV, air conditioning, fans, and lights, a huge convenience for guests wanting to enjoy the most of the villa.

Facilities in the villa include dining destination Brunch Republique, offering a tantalising all-day modern brunch menu in a cosy setting. The culinary offerings present an equal dose of Western flavours with high-quality local produce. For your health and wellness needs, enjoy a rejuvenating spa experience at Avani Spa, where the treatments utilise traditional massage oils and scrubs for the ultimate pampering, and a gym facility to stay in shape during your holiday.

Jl. Dewi Saraswati No. 88X, Seminyak

+62 361 447 1677 | +62 822 1173 8877

info@sinivievilla.com

sinivievilla.com

Aleva Villa Seminyak

Another villa in Seminyak where you can indulge in a relaxing and comfortable retreat after a full day of exploration around the island is Aleva Villa Seminyak. Located 40 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport, this particular villa in downtown Seminyak is an idyllic choice for young honeymooners and couples seeking romantic accommodation as it is tucked in a quieter part of Seminyak.

Aleva Villa Seminyak welcomes guests to unwind in their comfy retreat where they offer One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool and Bathtub, 120 sqm in size with King Beds that can accommodate up to 3 adults or 2 adults with 1 child. Decked out in cutting-edge facilities and features, picture yourself and your partner chilling by the pool listening to your favourite tunes from the Bluetooth speaker or lying in the comfy bed binge-watching on Netflix, what could be a more calming getaway than this?

In addition to its high-end facilities, the Aleva Villa Seminyak offers services and packages including romantic décors in the bedroom, the pool or the Jacuzzi, candlelit dinner, and other surprises for celebratory and special occasions.

Jl. Dewi Saraswati No. 8, Seminyak

+62 361 474 1652 | +62 812 1025 8889

info@alevavila.com

alevavilla.com

Ini Vie Villa Seminyak

Designed with intimacy and privacy in mind, Ini Vie Villa is the perfect villa in Seminyak for travellers seeking a home away from home, where the accommodation doubles up as a romantic sanctuary for couples but is also a suitable option for families.

Nestled in a quieter area on the border between Legian and Kuta, Ini Vie Villa Seminyak welcomes guests with personalised Balinese hospitality and friendly staff who will tend to guests’ every need. It is conveniently located nearby Seminyak’s famed eat street, where you’ll find rows and rows of dining destinations, retail stores and the area’s popular beaches such as Double Six Beach.

Ini Vie Villa Seminyak offers two types of villas: the One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool and Jacuzzi is 90 sqm in size with King Beds that can accommodate up to 3 adults or 2 adults and 1 child, an ideal choice for couples; and the Two-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool and Jacuzzi, which is 120 sqm in size with King Beds that can accommodate up to 5 adults or 4 adults and 1 child, perfect for families.

The villas have been meticulously outfitted with cutting-edge features and facilities to make guests’ stay hassle-free. These include Smart LED TVs with Netflix, Spotify and YouTube access, Bluetooth speakers, blackout curtains, hammocks, swings, and a fully equipped kitchen with a coffee and tea maker, microwave, fridge, cutleries and plates, and more.

Jl. Dewi Sri 3 No. 8X, Kuta

+62 361 472 7912 | +62 822 1173 8877

info@inivievilla.com

inivievilla.com

These are only but a few of Ini Vie’s properties in the Seminyak area. For more detailed information, please visit inivie.com