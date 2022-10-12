Home to over 17 thousand islands, Indonesia is blessed with an abundance of stunning landscapes and natural beauty. One region that offers a bountiful of extraordinary destinations and experiences is Banyuwangi, graciously nestled on the easternmost tip of Java. Travellers seeking comfortable accommodation to retreat during their eastern explorations can find solace at the magnificent Kokoon Hotel Banyuwangi.

Conveniently located at the centre of the regency, Kokoon Hotel Banyuwangi is an idyllic choice of accommodation that boasts a warm and welcoming ambience the minute you arrive. The stunning hotel is boa facilities and personal services, where classic charm and modern allure are seamlessly integrated with traditional elements, creating a comfortable atmosphere.

Kokoon Hotel Banyuwangi can be found on Jalan Raya Jember, a 20-minute drive from Banyuwangi International Airport and 5 minutes away from the city centre. Aiming to provide guests with a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the hotel is equipped with 163 rooms and suites, along with facilities including a ballroom that can accommodate up to 1000 people, 8 meeting rooms for up to 120 people, dining and drinking destinations Ijen Restaurant and the Rooftop Lounge, an indoor swimming pool, spa and gym.

When it comes to food and beverage offerings, Kokoon Hotel Banyuwangi is dedicated to locally grown and sourced produce to support and promote local farmers, which is in line with the hotel’s mission to present high-quality products. The hotel’s F&B outlets present guests with not only tantalising dishes but chic and charming interiors with panoramic nature views.

The hotel’s all-day dining destination, Ijen Restaurant, presents an eclectic a la carte and buffet spread of Asian and Indonesian delicacies, set in a casual and laidback indoor and outdoor venue. Additionally, perched on the 16th floor is the open-air Rooftop Lounge, the highest rooftop in Banyuwangi, which grants guests picturesque 360° views of its stunning surroundings.

Guests are invited to kick back in the cosy venue, where spacious and comfortable sofas surround the pools under shady palm trees, an oasis above the lush greeneries and water below. The observation allows guests to catch the mesmerising sunset from the Bali Strait vantage point or watch the sunset from the Mount Ijen viewpoint.

To find out more about what Banyuwangi has to offer, read our previous article here!

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp.

Kokoon Hotel Banyuwangi

Jl. Raya Jember, Desa Dadapan, Banyuwangi, East Java

+62 333 338 6000

kokoonhotelsvillas.com