October is known internationally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month; this global health campaign helps organisations increase awareness of the disease and raise funds for crucial treatment, prevention and/or research.

In Bali, this is spearheaded by Bali Pink Ribbon, taking their name from the iconic ‘pink ribbons’ that have been the symbol for breast cancer. Founded in 2009 by a British survivor Gaye Warren, this charitable organisation actively promotes the vision to prevent Indonesian women from dying of breast cancer. Since their founding, Bali Pink Ribbon have organised mass media programs, seminars, outreach and countless free screenings across the island and even treatment. This has saved many lives over the last decade.

This October, also known as ‘Pinktober’, many businesses across the island are supporting Bali Pink Ribbon by hosting events and fundraisers, with proceeds going to their crucial work. BPR are also bringing back their annual fun-run event, now a virtual run and bike ride.

Browse through the many ways you can support Bali Pink Ribbon this month:

Unite in Hope: Virtual Fun Run and and Bike Ride

Taking place on 22 and 23 October, participants are invited to join this virtual run or bike ride using the 99 Virtual Race application (available on App Store and Play Store). The category of the races are a 5KM run or a 25KM bike ride.



Registration Fee is IDR 189.000, with IDR 50.000 going to BPR. Registration includes eBIB, Finisher Medal, eCertificate, and entry to win a door prize.

Download the App Here: https://99virtualrace.com/

Limited-Edition Merchandise

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Through the entire month Hard Rock Hotel Bali in Kuta will be selling official, limited-edition Pinktober ‘Stay Strong’ Merchandise, with 100% of the proceeds going to fund Bali Pink Ribbon’s programs. You’ll find a Mug, Gym Sack and Beach Sarong.

The hotel has also released 2 signature cocktails — ‘Milky Summer’ and ‘Bel Amour’ — for which 25% of all revenue will be donated to Pink Ribbon.

More info: hardrockhotels.com/bali

Afternoon Tea and Talk

Hilton Bali Resort, Nusa Dua

Join an intimate Afternoon Tea Talk alongside Melanie Subono and Febi Febiola, on Friday, 14 October 2022, 4-6PM. IDR 250.000nett per person. This engaging event will take place at GRAIN, the all-day dining venue at the Hilton Bali Resort in Nusa Dua.

To Register: https://bit.ly/HBRPinkRibbon2022

Yoga and Sunset Session

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak

The beachfront resort in Seminyak is hosting two events dedicated to Pinktober, on Saturday, 15 October 2022.

At 4pm, join Afternoon Yoga with Ricardo Roestenburg. Free of charge, taking place at their Karma Veda meeting room. At 5.30pm, enjoy a drink at the resort’s beach club, Sugarsand, for a Sunset Gathering. IDR 125.000 / person, including 1 signature October cocktail.

To Reserve: hotelindigobali.cafeandbar@ihg.com

Special Brunch

COMO Beach Club, Canggu

Drink pink this October at the the Bali Pink Ribbon ‘Rose All Day Brunch’, taking place at Como Beach Club in Canggu. Settle into this beachfront venue and enjoy good food, live entertainment, silent auctions (with proceeds to BPR) and sip on endless rosé. Younger guests will receive complimentary access to Play by COMO (kids club), to enjoy fun-filled pink ribbon themed activities.

Sunday, 16 October 2022, from 11am to 3pm.

Food and Soft Drinks: IDR 650.000++

Food and ‘Rosé All Day’: IDR 1.400.000++

To Reserve: wa.me/+6281138209418

Sound Healing Experience

Conrad Bali, Nusa Dua

Experience a peaceful ‘sound healing’ ritual at Conrad Bali’s Infinity Chapel, conducted by a local sound healer. Recline, relax and float away in a 60 minute inner healing journey through chants of mantras and scriptures orchestrated with an eclectic ensemble of musical instruments.



The Bali Pink Ribbon event takes place 5pm on Wednesday, 19 October 2022.

IDR 275.000 nett per person.

To Reserve: wa.me/+16126992387 | bali.JiwaSpa@ConradHotels.com

Sip & Paint in Pink

Intercontinental Bali Sanur Resort

On Saturday, 29 October 2022, join a fun creative event at the InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort, where they have teamed up with Serayu Pot Ubud and Hatten Wines for a special edition Sip & Paint event. Connect, create and donate. IDR 350.000 nett / person, inclusive of pottery painting and 2 glasses of wine.

To Reserve: wa.me/+6281138006092 | reservations.icbalisanur@ihg.com

Community Walk or Run

The Ground Up Foundation & Crate Café Canggu

Join this community event, #RunForBliss, created by The Ground Up Foundation and Crate Café, Canggu. This 6km walk or run, starting at Crate Cafe, will raise funds for both Bali Pink Ribbon and Crisis Kitchen Bali. The run starts at 6.30am from Crate Cafe in Batu Bolong, Canggu.

Sign up / Donate: https://qrco.de/6KMCRATE

More information on Bali Pink Ribbon:

BPR is a volunteer organisation working with Indonesian and Singaporean doctors that provides seminars on breast cancer to women across Bali, in companies and villages, providing valuable knowledge and understanding of breast health.

Funds raised this year will go towards funding free breast screening road shows round Bali and outer islands with medical team and partner, Prima Medika Hospital and volunteer. Funds will also be allocated to continue having support groups meetings and free healthy living informal talk and demonstrations for breast cancer patients. BPR also provides friendly active support for breast cancer patients and their careers. The long term goal for fund raising is setting up a “rumah singgah” – free hostel for women awaiting treatment in the Denpasar hospitals.

Bali Pink Ribbon – YAYASAN PITA MERAH MUDA BALI

Jl Pulau Serangan, Komplek Kori Nuansa Hijau No. 33

+62 8124 6950 477 | info@balipinkribbon.com

www.balipinkribbon.com