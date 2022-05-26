Another pivotal art exhibition is on display at Titik Dua, the boutique and design-focused hotel in Ubud. Titled ‘No Boundaries’ the exhibition by the ‘Duo Jegeg’ (meaning two beautiful women) brings the perspectives of artists Ni Nyoman Sani and Ni Wayan Sutariyani to the forefront.

About the Exhibition

On display from 20 May – 12 June 2022, No Boundaries is the second exhibition under ‘The Women Project’ by the two acclaimed artists. The works chosen are focused particularly on faces, with Ni Nyoman Sani presenting engaging portraits that draw the viewer into the eyes – and soul – of the subjects; whilst Ni Wayan Sutariyani creates instantaneous empathy for the characters within her pieces, likely to spark a deep emotional connection for the viewer.

Selected works by Ni Nyoman Sani

The exhibition’s title can be interpreted in many ways. Under ‘The Women Project’, it is of course an emancipatory statement from these ‘Duo Jegeg’, who have found success by always pushing against the boundaries, against the glass ceilings, to breakthrough and persevere.

Though, this is not the only interpretation. “No Boundaries invites us to see the absence of a single point of view. It can be about what we believe to be a way of unification, between humans and nature, or between humans and humans themselves. About the freedom to take one’s own path of life,” says artist Dewa Gede Purwita-Sukahet.

Selected works by Ni Wayan Sutariyani Adnyana

The artist explains that in art one does not only focus on the material (i.e. purely visual) side of a painting, as this is subjective. We can dive deeper into the processes that give art more meaning.

“The first is the spiritual side of art, both Ni Nyoman Sani and Ni Wayan Sutariyani Adnyana place the spiritual side in their practice of creating paintings, the second is that both Sani and Sutariyani do not find differences that limit their work within each other.”

Venue:

Titik Dua Ubud

Jl. Cok Rai Pudak No.48, Peliatan, Kecamatan Ubud

titikdua.id

About the Artists

Ni Nyoman Sani

Born in Sanur, Ni Nyoman Sani is an iconic figure in Balinese art. Her journey started in ‘Seniwati Art by Women’ in Ubud. She studied at the Indonesian Institute of Arts (STSI, or ISI) in Denpasar from 1995-2000, she became a Winsor Newton Finalist, then had a residency in Haarlem, Netherlands for a month. She was entrusted to continue Seniwati Art by Women for 2 years (2011 – 2013) and is in the progress of Building the MotherArt.

Ni Nyoman Sani – adept not only in painting, but also in designing clothes, garments and accessories – has portrayed a modern narrative. For women, over-traditionalism can be a crutch, and thus through her work and her own journey she has worked to remove the taboo of being an independent woman in a traditional world.

Ni Wayan Sutariyani Adnyana

Though born in Denpasar, Ni Wayan Stariyani Adnyana grew up in Jakarta. In 2020 she decided to return to Bali and focus on the world of painting.

With a real thirst for knowledge and a passion for the arts, she studied English Literature, Interiors and Art Therapy. She taught painting for children and adults at the Hadiprana Gallery Kemang and is active in her faith through the arts, in both music and painting. She works closely with the Ja4C Community (Jakarta artist For Christ Fellowship) as chairperson and joining ACAA (Asian Christian Art Association).

Painting and music are a unity that has a special meaning in her life, where experiences, visions, missions are later poured into her works. They are expressions of gratitude and her belief in God.