After a two-year hiatus from its regular format, the Ubud Food Festival 2022 returns in full force, once again inviting everyone to descend upon Ubud to celebrate cuisine, chefs, producers, innovators and more over three fun-filled and food-fuelled days.



From 24 to 26 June 2022, the ‘Taman Kuliner’ festival hub in Ubud, as well as surrounding venues in town, will be populated with a whole range of exciting (and delicious) experiences. Over three days the Ubud Food Festival program offers everything from cooking shows, important culinary discussions, immersive workshops, live music and films and of course superb feasting from market bites to fine dining events.

Ubud Food Festival 2022 takes the theme of ‘Heroes’, celebrating those who have made an extraordinary contribution to the culinary scene here in Indonesia and around the world. Elements of the theme will be found throughout the different category of events that make up the entire ‘UFF’ experience, these include:

Teater Kuliner: A live-cooking stage celebrating Indonesian cuisine, featuring the archipelago’s most talented chefs. A chance to watch and learn directly from them, and of course, taste their creations firsthand.

Food for Thought: Where all the important conversations on food take place! A stage of learning and insight as producers and consumers come together to share the latest in culinary innovation to sustainable farming.

Special Events: From long-table lunches to unexpected chef collaborations, these are UFF’s unmissable dining experiences featuring Southeast Asia’s leading chefs in some of Bali’s favourite restaurants and kitchens.

Film and Music: Come sundown, ‘Taman Kuliner’ festival hub becomes a place to eat, drink, sing, watch and enjoy.

From the region’s top chefs to experts in regenerative agriculture and arak specialists, the line-up at UFF is diverse as can be. Here we share some highlight appearances across the different stages that you can look forward to. Though, this is just the tip of the iceberg!

Petty Elliott returns to her Manadonese roots, transforming traditional Indonesian dishes into modern masterpieces. Raka Ambarawan and Esy Triana, demonstrate how to make Brem, Bali’s own fermented rice wine. William Salim of Sensorium fame whips up his best-selling Asian-Style Prawn Squid-Ink Tagliolini with Prawn Butter; and Locavore’s Lisa Sibagariang shows off some fusion with fermentation.

One of Indonesia’s top social-eco entrepreneurs, Helianti Hilman, presents an unique Indonesian feast inspired by the Borobudur relief while discussing her research on this gastronomic heritage project. UFF pays homage to William Wongso, with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his devotion to the cuisine of Indonesia.

Discussions include sustainability-themed initiatives with fresh fish fanatic Ryan Thejasukmana, Blane Olson and FishGo app creator, Merta Yoga Pratama talking about seafood sustainability; Bali’s new generation of young farmers discuss sustainable rice cultivation and our panel of experts tackle local seaweed and the pandemic. Chef Ragil Imam Wibowo discusses the project to preserve the culinary culture of Bali’s indigenous community in a unique cookbook.

Also joining the Food for Thought lineup is Janur Yasa, a Top 10 CNN hero, who created the ‘Plastic Exchange barter system’ of plastic for rice that has become a movement for environmental education and community empowerment alongside Ketut Yudani, eco-enzyme warrior.

Nyesha Arrington, award-winning L.A. based chef of African American and Korean heritage, presents her unparalleled, plant-based cuisine at Fivelements.

Andrew Walsh, acclaimed chef of Singapore’s Michelin-starred, Cure, serves his trail-blazing Celtic cuisine at Aperitif.

Aga Alvian from Dave Pynt’s Meatsmith in Api Jiwa’s private dining table where he’ll be taking coals to next-level drama.

Mexican chef, Diana Beltran, joins chefs from Chile and Peru to create a Latino night of unforgettable fun and chilli-infused flavours at Ubud’s new rooftop eatery, Cantina.

Puglia-born Maurizio Bombini of MAURI fame in Seminyak, will bring a 5-course Mediterranean menu that showcases his mastery at Mandapa.

Ayu Gayatri and Gede Kresna of Dapur Pengalaman Rasa combine Balinese ritual, unique flavours, ancient recipes and folklore to the Tall Trees dining room at the Westin.

Kris Syamsudin presents a seafood extravaganza of lobster, crab and fresh fish from Sula Islands in North Halmahera at Casa Luna.

When the sun goes down the action begins with a world-class selection of films and musicians. This year’s lineup includes Bali’s beloved rock band, eco-activists, Navicula, the Soul RnB trio Souldfood, and Keroncong Jancoek with their own blend of traditional meets contemporary music.

You can purchase a Day Pass or Three-Day Pass, which grants you entrance into the festival area. This includes Teater Kuliner and Food for Thought stages; after-dark program with film screenings and live music; and access to all of the market stalls.

Each of the Special Events, be it dining experiences or workshops will have its own individual price which you can find on the event’s Maine page

