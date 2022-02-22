It can be a family affair this Nyepi with Citadines Berawa Beach Bali, and that’s an invitation to both regular parents and pet parents! This apartment hotel in Berawa is offering a special package for this year’s Hari Raya Nyepi, or Day of Silence, taking place on 3 March 2022.

As many know, Hari Raya Nyepi will see the island of Bali shutdown for a full 24-hours: from 6AM on 3 March until 6AM on 4 March 2022. During this time, no-one may venture out into public, all lights must be switched off and no noise is permitted throughout the island. For the Balinese Hindu, it is a day of quiet reflection at home, a day to regroup and recharge, marking the first day of the Saka calendar. However, with hotels able to operate during this holy day, residents will use Nyepi as an opportunity to enjoy some rest and relaxation of their own.

One such hotel is Citadines Berawa Beach Bali, who present an accommodation concept that gives guests the experience of both a hotel and an apartment. Combining contemporary urban living with picturesque sea views, this stylish apartment hotel is comprised of Studio, One-, Two-Bedroom and a Presidential Suite. All of their rooms come fully furnished with serviced kitchen, selected rooms come cosy dining and lounge areas, meaning guests can enjoy their own private living space during their stay. A home away from home.

Another bespoke offering of Citadines Berawa is that they are a pet-friendly destination! Yes, that means those with four-legged friends can finally enjoy a Nyepi staycation in a hotel. The hotel even has its very own ‘pet playground’ for the furry visitors.

As for the humans, there’s many facilities available at Citadines Berawa, including two swimming pools at the rooftop and ground floor, a rooftop bar, fitness corner, spa, laundrette, children’s playroom sky lounge, and function rooms.

Citadines Berawa Beach Bali Nyepi Package

This Nyepi Day, the hotel offers two stay packages that guests can experience during the day of silence. One package starts from IDR 999,000 net for three days and two nights (2 – 4 March 2022) for room only at Studio Room.

Citadines Berawa Studio Executive Room

The other package option starts from IDR 1,600,000 net with breakfast inclusions and one time dinner or lunch for two people. Guests also will receive additional benefits such as; welcome hampers, complimentary upgrade to Studio Executive Room (based on availability), early check- in or late check-out benefits, and seven (7) days cancellation policy.

To Book: reservation.bali@the-ascott.com | +62 811-3961-9099 (WA)

Citadines Berawa Beach Bali

Jl. Pemelisan Agung, Tibubeneng, Bali

+62 361 9090 099

discoverasr.com (Direct to property page)