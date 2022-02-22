This Nyepi, Meliá Bali, the prominent Nusa Dua resort presents the ‘Tranquil Moment of Silence’ package, where they invite guests to take the time to unwind and disconnect from the outside world, away from their busy lives and indulge in some peace and quiet with loved ones.

Nestled in one of the most enviable locations on the shores of Nusa Dua, the beachfront Meliá Bali boasts a one-of-a-kind oasis of exotic beauty and comfort for those who seek the utmost tranquillity. Occupying an expansive 10.7 hectares of lush tropical gardens with an expansive lagoon swimming pool that winds through the property, this lavish resort features contemporary tropical architecture, vibrant decor and vast gardens. This property presents guests with the ideal accommodation to spend Nyepi, where you can experience silence and solitude in utmost comfort and relaxation with its special Nyepi packages and enticing dining offers.

Tranquil Moment of Silence Package

Meliá Bali’s exclusive ‘Tranquil Moment of Silence’ package offers a stay at the Meliá Room Garden View during the Nyepi period (2-4 March 2022), priced at IDR 1,000,000nett per night, valid for 2 adults and 1 child below 12 years old. If you’re planning to stay with the entire family, you can upgrade your stay with the Junior or Family Suite for an extra IDR 200,000nett per night for 2 adults and 2 children below 12 years old; the Lagoon Access Junior Suite for an extra IDR 500,000nett per night for 2 adults and 2 children below 12 years old; or the Private Garden Villa for an extra IDR 1,500,000nett per night for 2 adults and 1 child below 12 years old.

Special Nyepi Dining Experiences

Additionally, Meliá Bali aims to ensure guests also enjoy an amazing dining experience by offering a special BBQ Dinner on 2 March 2022, priced at IDR 390,000nett per person. On Nyepi Day, 3 March 2022, guests can also enjoy a Buffet Dinner, priced at IDR 450,000nett per person, inclusive of free-flow soft drinks, juice, tea and coffee. Children can dine for 50% off. Enjoy a 20% discount on these dinners when you book for room and dinner.

T&C: [1] Book before 28 February 2022, for stay during the Nyepi period. [2] Extra adult surcharge at IDR 350,000nett per room per night (50% off for children below 12 years old. [3] Early check-in and late check-out are subject to availability. [4] Pre-payment required and non-refundable.

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp at +62 811 3687 789 or email reservation.meliabali@melia.com

Meliá Bali

Kawasan Wisata ITDC Lot 1 – Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa

+62 361 771 510

meliabali.com