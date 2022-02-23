This Nyepi, AYANA Hotels is delighted to bring you numerous ways to explore the beauty of Indonesia. Stay in Bali and choose from three distinct properties in one integrated resort – The Villas at AYANA, AYANA Resort & Spa, or RIMBA Jimbaran – or escape to the magical island of Flores and create your own adventure at AYANA Komodo.

Choose your destination: Bali | Komodo

Ultimate Nyepi at AYANA Bali

If you’re deciding to stay in Bali and immerse yourself in the Day of Silence, you can do so in the expansive 90-hectare resort grounds of AYANA Bali. This iconic Jimbaran destination is its very own wonderland, incapsulating a lush forest, cliffside views and secluded beachfront. It has it all, including three fully-serviced resorts that you can choose from depending on your needs: The Villas at AYANA, AYANA Resort & Spa, or RIMBA Jimbaran.

A range of facilities await, including many pools to pick depending on the atmosphere you seek, calm and quiet or active and lively. Kids have plenty to do as well, with the in-resort waterslides and activities on offer. As for restaurants, a whole smorgasbord to choose from, including the one-and-only Rock Bar, the perfect place to enjoy a beautiful sunset before the Nyepi night sky erupts in blanket of stars.

Whether you’re seeking a secluded romantic escape in one of the exclusive AYANA villas, or are after some family time at AYANA or Rimba, you can take your pick from the Ultimate Nyepi Package offers, all valid from 2 March – 4 March.



Starting prices for the half-board, 2-night stays are as follows:

The Villas at AYANA: IDR 14.870.000++

AYANA Resort and Spa, BALI: IDR 5.444.000++

RIMBA Jimbaran BALI: IDR 3.985.000++

The Package Includes:

• Two-night stay including breakfast for two adults and two children (below nine

years old) + One extra bed or sofa bed

• Two additional meals (lunch or dinner) during the stay

• Aquatonic Therapy Session for two adults

• Complimentary access to Kids Club

• Traditional Pengerupukan Purification Ceremony

• Sunrise Silent Walk

• AYANA Farm tour

• Movie night

• Evening stargazing and family portrait under the Nyepi night sky

To Book: www.ayana.com (Direct Link to Nyepi Offer)

Island Escapes by AYANA Komodo

When Bali goes silent, adventurous types will use this as an opportunity to explore the eastern isles of Indonesia. Standing on the shores of Waecicu Beach on the tropical island of Flores, is AYANA Komodo, found in the heart of Komodo National Park. In this pristine paradise, the sea waters glisten clear-blue under the sun, stretching out to other distant islands and the horizon beyond.

As the only luxury resort of Labuan Bajo, Flores, AYANA Komodo is a getaway quite unlike any other. Their 205 guest rooms and suites are comfortable and sophisticated, all opening up to ocean vistas. Speaking of views, you can dine above it all at UNIQUE Rooftop Bar, or amongst it all, at KISIK Seafood Restaurant by the beach. Snorkel, swim, kayak, hike, relax… it’s all possible! This Nyepi they invite you to taste what an escape with them feels like.

AYANA Komodo’s Island Escape package is valid for a two-night stay, exclusive from 2 March to 4 March 2022. Rates start from IDR 2.933.000++ , direct bookings receive IDR 300.000 resort credit.

Package Includes:

• Rp 300,000 resort credit/stay

• 25% discount on food and selected beverage

• Complimentary Glass Bottom Boat tour

• 1-hour snorkeling gear for 2 persons

• 1- hour stand up paddle for 2 persons

• 25% discount on water activities and selected boat trips

• Marine Life and Coral Planting

• Sunset Yoga

• Power walk

• Marine Natural Trail Snorkeling

• Sharing return Airport transportation

To Book: www.ayana.com (Direct Link to Island Escape Offer)