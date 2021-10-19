Bali Pink Ribbon is one of the island’s long-standing charitable organisations, focused on raising awareness of breast cancer around Bali, as well as organising breast cancer screenings and even treatment for rural communities and those in need. October is known around the world as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and so this month Bali Pink Ribbon, in collaboration with Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, is holding multiple events to help raise awareness and funds for the foundation.

Art and Fashion Exhibition

From 12-31 October 2021, Hotel Indigo Bali is displaying works by two very creative Indonesian women in their lobby.

The first is an art exhibition by Balinese artist, Ny Nyoman Sani. This talented artist channels her artistic energy to raise awareness for women’s empowerment and expression. Her vivid paintings depict a celebration of women’s fashion and life; she has painted on her struggles of balancing the traditional and modern worlds, in relation to being a Balinese women. Sani has had solo exhibitions in several galleries and arts spaces across Bali, Jakarta, Singapore, Italy, Germany, and Netherland. Her artworks were also exhibited in group exhibitions abroad such as in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Germany, Guangzhou China, Perth, and Darwin.

Also in displayed in the hotel lobby will be the fashion designs of Ami Zijta, founder of Amiga clothing line. Amiga, derived not only from her name but also from the Spanish phrase “mi amiga”, or my girl friend”, the fashion brand is dedicated to a celebration of women’s femininity. Ami started the label back in 2013, and it is itself an example of her own perseverance as she pushed and challenged herself to make the business grow. She has now expanded her business into lines of cosmetic, perfume, jewellery and accessories; adding in even home décor products.

Proceeds of paintings, clothing and accessories from Ni Nyoman Sani and Ami Zijta will be donated to Bali Pink Ribbon.





A Wellness & Awareness Day

On 23 October 2021, the resort will host a special event comprised of numerous activities for half the day. Starting at 7.30am, activities include:

– Special morning yoga class

– Talk show with inspirational guest speakers, including inspiring life stories from survivors

– Silent auction



The event will take place at the resorts Tree Bar’s outdoor space, and the participation fee of IDR 100.000 per person will be donated to the foundation, as well as the proceeds made from silent auction.

“Pink October mark the Breast Cancer Awareness month, a special momentum for us to raise awareness to help women in preventing yet fighting to this critical illness”, commented Jean Heliere, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak, Beach. “We are thrilled to have the endless support of Bali Pink Ribbon as well as to be able to collaborate with some amazing women to support other women especially those who are still fighting to cure the disease.”

For reservations and enquiries, contact the hotel at +62 361 209 9999, or by email at hotelindigobali.reservations@ihg.com.

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

Jl. Camplung Tanduk No. 10, Seminyak

+62 361 209 9999

hotelindigobali.reservations@ihg.com

seminyak.hotelindigo.com