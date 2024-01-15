There is an irreplaceable and indeed unrecoverable charm of ‘old Bali’ that continues to evoke a strong sense of nostalgia, even for those who never experienced it themselves. Luckily, there are some institutions that have managed to capture and bottle this atmosphere, including the legendary Poppies Bali (Poppies Cottages), found in the heart of Kuta, where by some magic the Bali of yesteryear continues to live on.

Initially opening in 1980 on ‘Poppies 1’, one of Kuta’s little alleyways just minutes walk from the beach, Poppies Cottages invites guests to discover its ‘time-capsule’ of old Bali within its walls. Entering from the bustling street front, the traditional Balinese doors are like a portal into an idyllic, tropical wonderland, where red brick pathways meander through a transformed coconut grove, inviting you to float past tranquil lily ponds and blossoming flower gardens.

What grabs one’s attention is how low-rise the entire compound is — nothing higher than a coconut tree! This immediately brings a sense of openness that gives the gardens, and guests, plenty of room to breathe. Twenty delightful cottages are spread generously around the grounds, showcasing Balinese vernacular design with traditional thatched roofing and old coral walls that create a real sense of place. Of course, modern comforts have been embedded into each private abode, creating a combination that is highly appreciated by visitors.

Each cottage is homey, offering quiet privacy. Classic wooden furnishings and local artefacts complete the vintage look, brightened by vibrant Indonesian fabrics and finishings. The spacious interiors feature a king-sized bed, desk with vanity and lounge seating. The garden bathroom is another unique and charming feature, complete with a sunken marble bathtub and shower.

At the front of every cottage is a cosy porch where breakfast is brought and served. Freshly brewed Bali coffee, warm breadbaskets and fresh fruit, complemented by the surrounding garden and soft sunlight for the perfect leisurely morning routine. Equally relaxing are days spent by the Poppies swimming pool highlighted by the bright magenta bougainvillea that burst with colour. The perfect tropical oasis. On one side, an intimate pool bar entices for drinks or a lazy lunch, beside a jacuzzi set into the natural rocks and flower bed.

Whilst one of Bali’s original and classic accommodations, they have managed to balance their history with today’s expectations of hospitality, constantly maintaining and upgrading to stay with the times. Just up the road is the equally iconic Poppies Restaurant , one of the island’s earliest dining establishments founded in 1973, serving Indonesian and international food amidst a gorgeous Balinese garden setting.

Jl. Poppies Lane 1, No.19, Kuta

+62 361 751059

@poppiesbali

poppiesbali.com