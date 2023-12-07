Escape to the tranquil seaside town of Sanur this year-end holiday and immerse in a journey of discovery at the luxurious InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort. Nestled along Sanur’s pristine white sandy beachfront, the five-star resort is offering an exclusive Suite Surprise room package.

Set amidst four hectares of lush tropical landscape, the opulent Sanur resort is offering an exclusive room promotion to make your island getaway truly memorable. Their latest Suite Surprise promotion invites guests to immerse in the serenity, offering the choice to stay in their 136 sqm One-Bedroom Suite or the 157 sqm Spa Suite with a Private Spa room, all featuring a private garden-view balcony for the ultimate relaxation.

The special offer includes several benefits include:

● USD 200 resort credit per stay

● Return airport transfer

● One-time 60-minute massage for two persons

● Complimentary one-time in-room Mini Bar replenishment

An idyllic beachfront getaway where grandeur meets Balinese hospitality, the resort presents the perfect destination for a family vacation. The resort features a 120-key all-suite and villa that has been meticulously designed for the sophisticated traveller, boasting expansive space, privacy, and luxurious comfort.

Drawing inspiration from traditional Indonesian design elements, the suites are outfitted with super king-sized beds, a comprehensively furnished balcony, tasteful contemporary décor, and all the necessary amenities. You’ll have all your needs catered to at the resort, from indulging in the exquisite culinary offerings at the collection of restaurants to wellness experiences at The Spa. The resort also features a 24/7 Fitness Centre, a Kid’s Club and resort activities to ensure guests enjoy a pleasant and leisurely stay.

To find out more about the Suite Surprise offer, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3800 6092 or email reservations.icbalisanur@ihg.com

InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort

Jl. Kusuma Sari No. 8, Sanur

+62 361 6201 888 | +62 811 3800 6092

reservations.icbalisanur@ihg.com

balisanur.intercontinental.com