Discover the vibrant tapestry of Balinese art and culture at the upcoming ARMA FEST 2023, a two-day celebration set to unfold on 9 and 10 December 2023. Hosted at the enchanting museum, ARMA Ubud, this event promises a mesmerising journey into the rich heritage of Indonesia.

This unique festival is more than just an event; it’s a bridge between tradition and modernity, encapsulated by the theme “Preserving Heritage, Igniting Creativity.” ARMA FEST 2023 invites attendees to immerse themselves in a cultural extravaganza encompassing

The festival promises a diverse array of experiences:

1. Curated Exhibitions: Explore meticulously curated collections of traditional works of art, providing a glimpse into the artistic brilliance that defines Balinese culture.

2. Captivating Performances: Witness performances that capture the essence of Balinese and unique national cultural heritage. These mesmerising displays promise to transport attendees into the heart of Indonesia’s artistic soul.

3. Innovative Platforms: ARMA FEST 2023 serves as a platform for traditional and contemporary artists, as well as innovators, to push boundaries, explore new mediums, and express their creative visions.

4. Dynamic Interactions: Engage in live performances, workshops, and interactive installations that foster a dynamic exchange of ideas and insights. This cultural exchange invites participants to connect with artists and cultural practitioners, creating an atmosphere of shared creativity.

5. Artisan Workshops: Delve into the world of traditional craftsmanship with workshops led by skilled artisans. From traditional flute-making with Made Moving to the intricate art of Genggong musical instrument crafting by Genggong Kutus, and painting sessions with Wayan Janaurawan and Made Griyawan, these workshops offer a hands-on experience with Bali’s cultural heritage.

ARMA FEST 2023

3pm to 10pm

9 & 10 December 2023

IDR 500.000 for two days | IDR 350.000 for one day

Tickets available online here

instagram.com/arma.bali | armabali.com