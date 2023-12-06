ARMA-Fest-2023

Discover the vibrant tapestry of Balinese art and culture at the upcoming ARMA FEST 2023, a two-day celebration set to unfold on 9 and 10 December 2023. Hosted at the enchanting museum, ARMA Ubud, this event promises a mesmerising journey into the rich heritage of Indonesia.

This unique festival is more than just an event; it’s a bridge between tradition and modernity, encapsulated by the theme “Preserving Heritage, Igniting Creativity.” ARMA FEST 2023 invites attendees to immerse themselves in a cultural extravaganza encompassing 

The festival promises a diverse array of experiences:

1. Curated Exhibitions: Explore meticulously curated collections of traditional works of art, providing a glimpse into the artistic brilliance that defines Balinese culture.

2. Captivating Performances: Witness performances that capture the essence of Balinese and unique national cultural heritage. These mesmerising displays promise to transport attendees into the heart of Indonesia’s artistic soul.

3. Innovative Platforms: ARMA FEST 2023 serves as a platform for traditional and contemporary artists, as well as innovators, to push boundaries, explore new mediums, and express their creative visions.

4. Dynamic Interactions: Engage in live performances, workshops, and interactive installations that foster a dynamic exchange of ideas and insights. This cultural exchange invites participants to connect with artists and cultural practitioners, creating an atmosphere of shared creativity.

5. Artisan Workshops: Delve into the world of traditional craftsmanship with workshops led by skilled artisans. From traditional flute-making with Made Moving to the intricate art of Genggong musical instrument crafting by Genggong Kutus, and painting sessions with Wayan Janaurawan and Made Griyawan, these workshops offer a hands-on experience with Bali’s cultural heritage.

ARMA FEST 2023
3pm to 10pm
9 & 10 December 2023
IDR 500.000 for two days | IDR 350.000 for one day
Tickets available online here

instagram.com/arma.bali | armabali.com 

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE
Online Edition

RELATED ARTICLES

New Duck Menu at L’Altitude Restaurant

Feast like Royalty with The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s ‘Majapahit Imperial Dining’

One Legian Victors at Bali Tourism Awards

Second Bali & Beyond Travel Fair to Commence This Month

Embracing and Celebrating Differences in Bali (& Indonesia)