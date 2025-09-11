Nestled high above the Ayung River ravine, The Spa Collection at Hanging Gardens of Bali presents an escape where wellness and nature seamlessly intertwine. Even the walk to its secluded pavilions feels like a retreat in itself – stone steps softened by morning mist and the scent of frangipani lingering in the air, accompanied by the quiet hum of the jungle.

Arriving at The Spa Collection, guests are welcomed with a chilled glass of rosella tea, setting the pace for a slower rhythm. The treatments offered here are not merely indulgences but experiences rooted in Balinese tradition, guided by the energy of the forest. The signature Hanging Gardens Haven is a head-to-toe ritual that leaves you feeling light and renewed. The time-honoured Balinese Boreh uses warming spices to ease fatigue and soothe tired muscles. For those seeking balance, the Herbal Revival incorporates fragrant poultices and expert touch to restore flow and harmony, echoing the river below.

The experience concludes with a soak in coconut milk and wild herbs, a bath that feels more like a ceremony than a treatment. Beyond just a relaxation, it is a gentle unravelling; an invitation to return to stillness, conveyed by the serenity of the jungle.

The spa haven is not designed for quick fixes or rushed afternoons; it is a sanctuary for those who seek stillness, where every ritual honours the land, tradition, and oneself. At The Spa Collection, wellness unfolds slowly, deliberately, and with the kind of reverence that lingers long after you leave.

To browse their full spa offerings, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 982 700 or email [email protected]

Hanging Gardens of Bali

Desa Buahan, Payangan

+62 361 982 700

[email protected]

hanginggardensofbali.com