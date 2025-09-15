If you’re looking to indulge in the simple pleasure of sipping on a comforting cup of tea or perfectly roasted coffee as you graze your way through a lavish spread of handcrafted delicacies during the slow and languorous afternoon hours, we share several of the best destinations to savour the timeless afternoon tea tradition in Bali.

Viceroy Bali

For those seeking a laidback afternoon amidst Ubud’s serene ‘Valley of the Kings’, Viceroy Bali invites you to immerse yourself in an enchanting mid-afternoon indulgence steeped in British tradition with its Afternoon Tea at CasCades Restaurant.

Nestled in the stunning perched valley, a myriad of delights await in the intimate yet sociable ambience of the restaurant. The soothing sounds of the river and sparkling pool set the relaxed tone for the afternoon as you revel in gourmet leaf teas, freshly baked scones, delicate sandwiches, and exquisite sweets and cakes.

The savoury bites feature Sandwiches including Smoked Salmon with red onion and cream cheese, Free-range Chicken with avocado and truffle mayonnaise, Paris ham with Comte and semi-dried tomato, and Omega Egg with romaine, gherkin, and egg white mayonnaise.

For the sweet treats, indulge in Miniature Handmade Desserts, serving Crème Brûlée and Meringues, Apple Tart and Hazelnut Crémeux, Valrhona Chocolate Cake, and Sablé Breton. The pastries present a quintessential afternoon tea bite: scones, tantalising you with handmade plain scones and coconut scones, served with clotted cream and berry preserve.

Partnering with TWG Teas, the tea selection has been hand-selected to elevate the flavours of the afternoon tea offerings. The tea blends include the likes of the Single Estate Teas, such as Royal Darjeeling FTGFOP1, Genmaicha, and Milk Oolong; Exclusive Tea Blends, including Geisha Blossom Tea and White Sky Tea; Herbal Teas like Eternal Summer Tea and Crème Caramel Tea; and Grand Classic Teas like French Earl Grey. Alternatively, the coffee selection uses the finest beans, roasted to perfection to accentuate their unique flavours and aromas.

Available daily from 2 PM to 4 PM, the afternoon tea is priced at IDR 450,000++ per person. Children aged 6-11 dine for 50% off, while children under 6 dine for free. Reservations are required at least one day in advance.

+62 361 972 111 | @cascadesbali | cascadesbali.com

Parma Resort Legian

Delight in a wonderful afternoon as Padma Resort Legian presents a nature-inspired take on the timeless ritual with the Tropical Forest Afternoon Tea. Inspired by the resort’s lush greenery, their afternoon tea combines the finest ingredients, with select elements harvested from their own garden. Offered as a set for two, it is an invitation to wind down and indulge in an afternoon of flavour and connection.

Showcasing an enticing mix of sweet and savoury bites, guests are spoilt for choice with its exquisite creations. Among its highlights, sweets such as Black Forest Mousse, Mango Passion Cake, and Lemon Mint Cake are crafted with premium Valrhona chocolate, tropical fruits, and fresh herbs. Meanwhile, the savour delights include the likes of Truffle Salmon Tartare, Katafi Prawn with Mango Salsa, and Green Crumbed Arancini, each offering a vibrant burst of flavours. Each of these snacks has been meticulously crafted to be perfectly bite-sized with high attention to detail in its elegant and unique presentation.

Completing the experience is the selection of signature tea blends, each carefully curated to complement the menu. Tea lovers can savour the soft floral and fruity notes of Chrysanberry, the citrusy rosella base of Pale Ruby, or Purple Velvet’s smooth blend of butterfly pea, pineapple, and ginger. Several blends infuse ingredients grown within the resort grounds, adding a unique freshness to the experience.

The Tropical Forest Afternoon Tea is available daily from 2 PM to 6 PM at The Deli, priced at IDR 580,000+ per set for two persons. Reservations are required at least 4 hours in advance.

+62 811 3821 9512 | [email protected] | PadmaResortLegian.com

Jumeirah Bali

Experience a taste of the time-honoured rituals of Javanese royal kingdoms as Jumeirah Bali officially introduces its new Curated Ritual – Mawedangan. This reimagined tea ritual takes guests on a soulful journey of heritage, flavour, and reflection.

Drawing upon the ceremonial grace of Patehan, the traditional Javanese tea ceremony once reserved for royalty, Mawedangan has been purposefully reimagined as a signature experience offered exclusively at Jumeirah Bali.

In line with the Jumeirah brand’s commitment to elevating the guest experience, each property presents its own signature ritual that reflects its unique identity. At Jumeirah Bali, that ritual is Mawedangan – an invitation to pause, reconnect, and embrace the cultural spirit entwined in the resort’s design and philosophy.

Nestled within the resort’s serene, alfresco spaces, Mawedangan draws inspiration from the royal tea customs of Java, infused with Balinese warmth and storytelling. The experience begins with a guided aroma and tasting session featuring Indonesia’s finest teas, including Green Tea, Black Tea, Java Jasmine, White Tea, and Rosella. Guests then select their preferred tea to enjoy, exquisitely paired with traditional jajan pasar (market snacks) and calming aromatherapy. Each step unfolds with gentle narration, symbolic gestures, and ceremonial grace.

Mawedangan is now part of the regular guest experience at Jumeirah Bali, available twice weekly and during select seasonal gatherings. This ritual is exclusive to the resort and cannot be found elsewhere, echoing the property’s architectural inspiration from Majapahit palaces, its spiritual sensibility, and its dedication to honouring both Balinese and Javanese heritage.

+62 361 201 5000 | @jumeirahbali | jumeirah.com

InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort

Charmingly nestled along the beachside of Semawang Beach, Sanur, step into a realm of refined indulgence as InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort’s Layang Layang Restaurant invites you to savour the time-honoured afternoon tea ritual in a sophisticated yet welcoming ambience.

Whether you opt to settle down in the comfort of the air-conditioned dining room or the peaceful ambience of the breezy outdoor terrace with lush garden views, every space is designed to enhance laidback moments. An idyllic choice for intimate afternoons with loved ones or friends, the afternoon tea experience provides the perfect setting to connect and indulge together.

Layang Layang’s afternoon tea presents guests with a delectable spread of handcrafted savoury and sweet creations. Several highlights include seafood vol-au-vent, date caramel pudding, vanilla orange choux, pistachio raspberry crèmeux, and more. Perfectly complementing each bite is a curated selection of premium teas or freshly brewed coffee.

Looking to elevate the experience with a modern twist? Guests can also try the herbal-infused cocktails that incorporate fragrant botanicals with artisanal spirits. The signature creations, such as chamomile and rosella infusions, add a refreshing harmony of tradition and innovation to the classic afternoon tea concept.

Priced at IDR 310,000++ per couple, inclusive of tea or coffee, the Afternoon Tea at Layang Layang Restaurant is available daily from 2 PM to 5 PM. Guests can also enjoy two exquisite tea-based cocktails for an additional IDR 250,000++.

+62 811 3800 1775 | @intercontinentalbalisanur | balisanur.intercontinental.com

Padma Resort Ubud

At Padma Resort Ubud, guests are invited to indulge in a different kind of afternoon tea experience with their Floating Afternoon Tea offer. Nestled amidst the verdant jungles of Payangan, afternoon tea at the resort transcends beyond mere refreshment; it becomes an experience to be savoured.

Served in the serene seclusion of the resort’s Lower Pool, the Floating Afternoon Tea brings together flavour, elegance, and scenery in one intimate mid-afternoon ritual, elevated by the mesmerising backdrop of Payangan’s lush valley. Tucked just below the iconic infinity pool, the Lower Pool is a hidden haven boasting direct views overlooking the jungle canopy. Here, the rustle of leaves and the gentle rhythm of nature become your soundtrack. This tranquil corner is reserved exclusively for each booking, ensuring total privacy and a sense of escape for guests.

This unique afternoon tea experience echoes the refinement of a traditional afternoon tea, showcasing an array of sweet and savoury delights served on a floating tray, a feast as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate. Each creation presents a balance of textures and flavours, made even more unforgettable by the peaceful natural surroundings.

For something more celebratory, guests can opt to enjoy two glasses of sparkling wine, making the experience perfect for anniversaries, proposals, or simply an extra touch of indulgence. Available for both in-house and outside guests, the Floating Afternoon Tea is priced at IDR 800,000+ per couple, or if you’re looking to indulge a bit more with a bottle of sparkling wine is available for an additional IDR 350,000+.

+62 812 3858 5924 | [email protected] | PadmaResortUbud.com

Six Senses Uluwatu

For those looking to spend a leisurely afternoon in a picturesque venue, one destination comes to mind: Six Senses Uluwatu. Perched above the dramatic cliffs of Uluwatu, revel in an Afternoon Tea by the Sea at the resort’s signature Rocka Restaurant.

The afternoon tea allows guests to choose locally sourced coffee and organic loose tea. Their Java and Bali coffee beans are sourced locally from farmers. Meanwhile, the organic teas are handpicked and sundried by farmers from northwest Bali, which are then concocted into aromatic potions by the Rocka’s baristas. All of the coffees and teas come paired with organic coconut sugar and natural stevia sweetener.

The regular menu comprises the Sweet Sky bites, including Bali roots cake with carrot and pumpkin, Nyonya scone with Bedugul berries and fresh cream, and Pandan tiramisu with Arabica coffee and Bali single-origin cocoa. The Plant-Based Intermezzo features Green garden gazpacho with pickled strawberries, and Gado-Gado Roll with peanut dip. Meanwhile, the Savour Ground serves up Chicken Dumpling with bumbu emulsion mayo, Yellowfin Tuna Sambal Matah with Bedugul cucumber, and Sate Ikan Lilit with rice crackers and Bali red sambal.

Meanwhile, the plant-based menu features several alternatives to the regular menu, including Watermelon Greek Salad with homemade mint vinegar and cashew in the Plant-Based Intermezzo menu, while the Savoury Ground features Mushroom Lumpia with charred pineapple salsa verde and Tempeh Sate with dabu dabu sambal.

Six Senses Uluwatu’s Afternoon Tea by the Sea is available daily from 3 PM to 5 PM at Rocka Restaurant, priced at IDR 425,000++ per person.

+62 361 209 0300 | @sixsensesuluwatu | sixsenses.com