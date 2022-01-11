The upscale Nusa Dua neighbourhood welcomes a brand-new luxury accommodation in the area with the opening of Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort, the second Renaissance Hotels property to open on the island.

Nestled on the hills above Nusa Dua with views overlooking the sprawling verdant landscape and the vast Indian Ocean, Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort boasts 310 stylish guest rooms and four thematic pools, designed to be an idyllic haven in the tropical destination.

“Nusa Dua has long been a spirited and sought-after enclave in Bali, surrounded by natural beauty, culture, and history,” said Catherine Flint, Director, Global Brand Management, Renaissance Hotels. “We are thrilled to grow our portfolio in the island, bringing our signature spin on the hotel experience to deliver an unexpected adventure through a local frame of mind.”

Traditional Balinese Dance Inspired Design of Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort

The distinct design of Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort is inspired by the grand theatrics of traditional Balinese dances, particularly the Barong Dance, in honour of one of the most ancient forms of performing arts of Bali. Paying homage to the island’s rich culture, the meticulous design by P49Deesign breathes life into the new resort. Strongly influenced by nature, traditional Balinese dances were conceived as a form of sacred rituals as well as entertainment, and guests can discover these elements throughout the resort such as the ‘Good versus Evil’ murals and prints at R Bar, the lively industrial-style design at the Backstage, and the enchanting dance performance patterns decorating the backdrop of the ballroom.

“We are thrilled to add Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort to our Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels and resorts in Bali. This opening marks the 23rd property in Bali, making it our 59th throughout Indonesia, which further strengthens our presence in this well-loved destination. We look forward to welcoming leisure travellers to discover the wonderful treasures of the island through the Renaissance brand,” said Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President, Indonesia.

Tastefully designed as an ode to the island’s heritage, the 310 guest rooms and suites feature a Balinese mask pattern on the ceiling, an innovative contemporary gobo light shaped like a Balinese dancer’s head, and turquoise-accented walls to create a sense of calm. Granting guests with stunning views of the island, the chic rooms are exceptionally designed with expansive bathrooms and pay tribute to the natural elements of Bali through decorative wall ceramics embellished on the walls to elevate the overall look of the space along with a freestanding ivory bathtub as its centrepiece.

Exquisite Dining Destinations at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort

Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort features six fantastic food and beverage experiences, anchored by the Backstage, the all-day dining destination presenting guests with a buffet and live stations featuring an array of local and international favourites; Lion X is the resort’s contemporary Chinese eatery offering staple dishes such as Dum Sum along with Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine with a modern spin. Delight in the authentic flavours of Indonesian cuisine at Nusantara by Locavore, highlighting the archipelago’s rich culinary heritage with a fresh take at its regional delicacies. Tanah Liat is a pottery atelier and cooking lab by day that transforms into an arts and crafts inspired restaurant by night, featuring locally sourced fresh seasonal seafood and plant-based cuisine. When it comes to sipping refreshments poolside, Atomic 17 is the resort’s resident pool bar serving fresh juices and smoothies along with invigorating cocktails. Merging the lobby and lounge, R Bar invites guests to sit back and relax over craft cocktails, cold-brew coffee and more by the expert mixologists and baristas. As part of Renaissance’s evening ritual that leads the transition from daytime to nightfall, R Bar converts into an elegant venue where guests and locals can converge and connect over a full cocktail programme and live music every evening.

Five-star Resort Facilities

Wellness seekers can indulge in The Spa wellness centre, offering treatments inspired by the art of the Balinese healing method, while fitness enthusiasts can keep in shape at the 24-hour gym facility. Leisure-seeking guests can enjoy a rejuvenating downtime at the resort’s four thematic pools, where the main pool is located adjacent to the lobby while the jungle pool mirrors the natural beauty Bali is famed for, enclosed in lush greenery and a man-made waterfall. At the lagoon-style jungle pool, guests can also discover The Cove, an exquisite wedding venue with an aisle spanning right to the heart of the pool.

The resort can also accommodate events at its expansive function venue, offering 12,055 square feet of flexible space fit for any occasion. The resort’s Grand Ballroom is equipped with advanced audiovisual capabilities and can accommodate up to 1,100 persons. An idyllic destination for business travellers, the resort houses five event rooms and a maximum of seven breakout rooms. Renaissance Hotel’s R.E.N. Meeting programme features a dedicated event team committed to delivering effortless event experiences.

Renaissance Hotels is part of the award-winning Marriott Bonvoy travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy members will earn points during their stay at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort. Accumulated points can be redeemed for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 2092 888 or visit renaissancenusadua.com

Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort

Kawasan Pariwisata Lot SW 4 & 5

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Benoa

+62 361 2092 888

renaissancenusadua.com