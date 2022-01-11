Despite the pandemic crippling Bali’s economy for almost 2 years, it hasn’t stopped island creatives from continuing to innovate and come up with new business ventures, especially in the F&B industry. One of the newcomers in Bali’s food and beverage scene is Atelier 5, a French café inspired establishment that opened in Canggu. Imagine the fragrant scent of freshly baked croissants and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee that you can enjoy in an elegant and welcoming setting.

Indulge in a taste of France at this chic new café and patisserie: Atelier 5. Located in Tibubeneng, Canggu, Atelier 5 was conceived by a group of individuals with a deep-rooted passion for the world of pastries and sweets, aiming to share their love with others through artisanal baked goods and their signature ‘savoir faire’.

The Concept

The name ‘Atelier 5’ refers to the patisserie’s absolute dedication in presenting guests with their impeccable creations. Atelier means ‘workshop’, while the number 5, besides referring to the number of their address, alludes to the five senses activated by their creations: sight, sound, smell, taste and touch. Think of the mouth-watering buttery scent of a freshly-baked croissant, the audible crunch when you cut into the viennoiserie, the delightful sight and taste of vibrant chocolate bites and the smooth texture of a crisp macaroon. Focused on pleasing the curious palates of guests, Atelier 5 not only serves sweet delights but offers ‘savoir faire’ dishes such as savoury cakes with roasted salads that mustn’t be overlooked.

The Menu











Atelier 5 offers an eclectic menu, from the selection of Viennoiseries such as croissants, brioches and chocolatines; Sweet Treats such as Canelé, Marble Cake and Lemon Cream Financier; a variety of Biscuits; and delicious array of Madeleines.

They also offer an All-Day Breakfast menu featuring the likes of L’Oeuf Parfait, Scramble Eggs, Omelette Soufflé, Brioche French Toast, along with the Parisian Breakfast Set and the Signature Breakfast Set. More options from the menu include Salads such as the Grilled Octopus, Spinach & Blue Cheese, and Potato & Crispy Bacon salads, while the Bread & Co. menu offers delectable bites such as Cured Salmon Sandwich, Ricotta Cheese and Double Cheese Burger. The Mains include Catch of the Day, Potato Gnocchi and Roasted Chicken.

The café also offers Tea Time from 1pm – 8pm with sets offered including ‘Selection of Fine Pastries’ OR ‘Selection of Fine Pastries & Savoury Canape’. They also offer Cake Specialty by Vincent Nagita Patisserie with sweet delights such as Mango Tango, Chocolate Profiterole Tart, Tiramisu, Raspberry Pistachio Tart, and much more.

The coffee selection at Atelier 5 is curated by Expat Roasters, while the tea selection is curated by Chontea. Additionally, they also offer an array of mocktails, juices, smoothies, beers, refreshments and wine.

The Design







Tucked behind Vincent Nagita Patisserie Shop, this new establishment will give you a glimpse of a classic ‘Café de Paris’. Atelier 5’s interiors are designed with diverse elements of muted pastel colours and marble furnishings to exude a warm, chic and laidback ambience to guests. Immerse yourself in a tranquil morning or afternoon enclosed in a breezy garden as you embrace the scenic views of the rice paddies of Canggu.

Additionally, Atelier 5 aims to be an idyllic destination and lifestyle hub where communities from the neighbourhood and beyond can escape the busyness of the island and relax over a soothing cup of tea and enjoy bites of the handmade artisan pastries. Atelier 5 also strives to be a platform where people can be inspired and connect with others in a creative space where they’ll host various workshops and gatherings for both adults and kids. Atelier 5 will also have regularly updated events calendar with seasonal celebrations, special gift ideas and enticing offers.

Atelier 5 is open daily from 7.30am – 8pm. For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3940 9955





Atelier 5

Jl. Tegal Sari No. 5, Tibubeneng, Canggu

+62 811 3940 9955

info.atelier5bali@gmail.com

@atelier5.salondethe