This festive holiday, celebrate the season of joy at the stunning Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa up on the hills of Bali’s southern peninsula, where they’ve curated an irresistible ‘Festive Fun’ programme to prepare you to bid goodbye to 2022.

The ‘Festive Fun’ programme at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa will spoil you with events from the clifftop resort all the way down to its vibrant Roosterfish Beach Club . Offering luxurious accommodations and enticing dining offers, the resort’s elevated location grants guests picturesque views overlooking the vast Indian Ocean, providing guests with an idyllic destination to spend this festive season with family and friends.

The resort kicks off the festive season with sumptuous feasts and celebrations under the Christmas tree at its dining venues. On 24 December 2022, Clay Craft Restaurant welcomes you to the Ren Christmas Eve Dinner , from 6pm to 10pm. Savour a bountiful spread of their Indonesian and International buffet, complete with Christmas carols, live music performances and a visit from Santa Claus, priced at IDR 650,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day, 25 December 2022, celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with the Ren Christmas Day Bubbly Brunch at Double Ikat Restaurant, from 12pm – 4pm. Revel in an extensive feast, serving up global classics and seasonal favourites, such as traditional carvery, juicy roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham, artisanal cheese selections and more. The brunch will feature entertainment courtesy of Christmas carols and live musical performances, while the little ones can expect a visit from Santa and enjoy festive-themed activities. Priced at IDR 750,000++ per person, the brunch includes a glass of Zonin Prosecco.

While down at Roosterfish Beach Club, guests can enjoy the Seaside Brunch with Foam Party and feast on a succulent seafood brunch with a glass of mimosa from 12pm – 4pm, followed by a family-friendly foam party and get the chance to have a close encounter with the owls from Owl Tower Bali from 3.30pm – 7pm. Priced at IDR 450,000++ per person.

On Friday, 30 December 2022, Double Ikat Pool Deck welcomes you to the Asian Festive Feast from 6pm – 10pm, presenting a delectable Asian buffet, serenaded by a live music performance. Priced at IDR 450,000++ per person.

When New Year’s Eve comes, it calls for grand celebrations and the resort will ensure guests experience memorable moments, whether you’re in the mood for a dazzling year-end party or a more intimate quality time with loved ones. On 31 December 2022, Clay Craft Restaurant invites you to a Jazz Night at Ren from 7pm – 11pm, featuring a family-friendly buffet with four buffet counters and interactive live stations, serenaded by a lively jazz performance. Priced at IDR 950,000++ per person. At Double Ikat Restaurant, indulge in an intimate Secret Society Dinner from 7pm – 11pm, presenting a 7-course set menu dinner with a glass of sparkling wine and a soothing saxophone performance. Priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per person.

For the countdown celebration, guests can head over to the Glow in the Dark Party at R Bar featuring upbeat tunes by DJ Ari Stefanina from 10pm – 1am, with table packages starting from IDR 1,000,000++ per table or hop on the free shuttle and head down to the Carnival on the Beach at Roosterfish Beach Club, from 1pm – 1am. The beach party will feature 12 hours of live DJ performances and a fireworks show at Pandawa Beach, priced at IDR 250,000nett per person for general admission with one bottle of beer or cocktail.

Start off the New Year with high spirits as Roosterfish Beach Club invites you to a Sunday Funday in Full Colours from 3pm – 10pm, a family-friendly multi-coloured foam party featuring birds from Bali Bird Park. This event is free-entry with minimum spending applied. During sunset, Double Ikat Restaurant has prepared the First Sunset BBQ Dinner from 6pm – 10pm, an alfresco BBQ dinner with views of the mesmerising Uluwatu sunset and live music entertainment. Priced at IDR 350,000++ per person.

For their Full Festive programme, please visit renuluwatufestive.site , or contact via WhatsApp or email .

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa

Jl. Pantai Balangan I No. 1, Ungasan

+62 361 200 3588 | WhatsApp

dining.uluwatu@renaissancehotels.com

renaissancebali.com