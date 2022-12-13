Celebrate a magical festive season on the cliffs as Alila Villas Uluwatu has curated a series of festivities in true Alila style: simple yet surprising. Kick back, relax and indulge in the exquisite feasts and dining offers, specially curated by Executive Chef Adrian, at the stunning five-star resort. This festive holiday in Bali will be a moment to remember!

Bring along your loved ones to CIRE Restaurant and prepare to welcome the jolliest time of the year with a Christmas Eve dinner, featuring a five-course set menu along with their signature cocktails, concocted by their expert mixology team, where guests will be serenaded with live music. The Christmas Eve dinner is priced at IDR 950,000++ per person, from 6pm to 9pm.

On Christmas Day, join the Christmas Brunch at CIRE from 12.30pm – 4pm, serving up a sumptuous spread of delicacies such as fresh Java Seafood Platter on ice, Batik Lobster Thermidor and Wagyu Beef Tartare. Priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person.

On New Year’s Eve, fuel up before the countdown at CIRE with an indulgent seven-course dinner from 6pm – 10pm, accompanied by live music. Priced at IDR 1,550,000++ per person, the dinner presents Foie Gras Terrine, Butter Poached Canadian Lobster, Wagyu Beef Striploin MB 8/9 and Valrhona Mousse au Chocolate Noir. After dinner, head over to the Sunset Cabana as you welcome the New Year with a live DJ performance and a spectacular firework show from 10pm to 1am.

After a long night of celebrations, treat yourself to a festive New Year’s Day Brunch at CIRE, from 12.30pm – 4pm. Priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person, revel in tantalising delicacies such as Lobster Ceviche, Pan Seared Foie Gras, Batik Lobster Thermidor and Honey Medovik Christmas Candle.

When it comes to wellness, Alila Villas Uluwatu welcomes guests to relax and rejuvenate with its spa offerings. The Reset & Refresh treatment is priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per person, experience a 60-minute Balinese Massage, an ancient healing therapy that combines gentle stretching, long therapeutic strokes, skin rolling and acupressure techniques to relieve muscle pain and release tension. Followed by a 30-minute Comfort & Cleansing body scrub, featuring warming and uplifting essential oils.

The Ultimate Spa Indulgence treatment takes you to the Cliff-Edge Spa Cabana, perched on the Uluwatu cliffside with mesmerising views of the Indian Ocean. Priced at IDR 2,900,000++ per person.

To check out the Full Festive programme, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 385 5729 or email avucomhost@alilahotels.com

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Jl. Belimbing Sari Tambiyak, Pecatu, Uluwatu

+62 261 848 2166 | +62 811 385 5729

avucomhost@alilahotels.com

alilavillasuluwatujourney.com