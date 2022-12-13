Bali’s newest lifestyle destination, White Rock Beach Club , is pulling out all the stops to make their mark on the island this festive season. Starting on Christmas Day, the beach club kicks off an 8-day festival of music that leads up to the end of the year, with ‘Road to 2023’.

Located on the shores of Melasti Beach, Ungasan, White Rock Beach Club welcomes guests into their sophisticated destination of tropical entertainment and leisure. The expansive venue features multiple spaces, all ocean-facing, from poolside daybeds to dinner-ready restaurant, a sunset lounge, VIP rooms and of course a main stage.

Prepared for epic parties, the 3000-person capacity beach club features state-of-the-art visuals, lighting design and audio technology throughout, promising a world-class entertainment experience.

That’s precisely what the beach club will offer on their ‘Road to 2023’ festival, where everyday and night from 25 December to 1 January DJs will be pumping music into the venue and setting the vibes for an 8-day party experience.

A host of celebrated national and international artists will be hitting the decks at White Rock’s main stage, including the likes of Thomas Newsons (31 December) and Dipha Barus (1 January). Some nights will feature a different genre, like on 27 December where a ‘Flashback 70’s Disco Boogie’ will be the groove of the night.

To make their mark, the beach club promises the best light show in South Bali during their 8-day festival, and of course a flurry of fireworks to celebrate New Year’s Eve and their 1 January 2023 party.

There will be daily food and beverage specials throughout the festival period, and of course, those who want to elevate their party experience can book one of their 10 luxurious Party Suites; super swanky and sophisticated private rooms kitted out with high-tech audio equipment that connect to the live music and performances outside, and even have karaoke services for those sing-along moments.

Doors open at 10AM. General Admissions / Bookings required for NYE and NYD events.

For information, tickets and reservations go to: whiterockbali.com/#events

White Rock Beach Club

Melasti Beach Ungasan, Kuta Selatan, Bali – Indonesia

+6281230003001 (WA) | IG: @whiterockbeachclub

whiterockbali.com