A quiet revolution is taking place in Bali, one that doesn’t rely on political banners or loud protests, but rather on the rustle of leaves, the beat of wings, and the whisper of the forest.

For over two decades, Friends of Nature, People and Forests—formerly known as the Friends of National Parks Foundation (FNPF)—has been on a mission to mend the fragile relationship between people and the natural world. This is not a story of charity, but of care, collaboration, and empowerment—rooted as deeply as the banyan trees that shade Bali’s temples.

At the heart of this movement is Dr I Gede Nyoman Bayu Wirayudha, a Balinese wildlife veterinarian whose life was transformed by an encounter with a Bali Starling (Jalak Bali) in captivity in the early 1990s. That moment didn’t just tug at his heart—it sparked a vision, one that would take him deep into the forests and villages of Indonesia.

“Conservation will not succeed if it’s only about protecting animals,” Bayu explains, calm but resolute. “It must also protect the people who live alongside them.”

Born in the Forests of Borneo

Though based in Bali today, FNPF’s roots stretch back to Central Kalimantan, where in 1997 Bayu—then working in the ecotourism industry—began channeling support toward conservation efforts in Tanjung Puting National Park. The region was plagued by illegal logging, habitat destruction, and poaching. Tourism flourished, but the forest teetered on the edge of collapse.

Bayu began allocating a portion of tourism profits to fund forest rehabilitation and care for orangutans. At a time when little institutional support existed, he mobilised a team of volunteers—veterinarians, students, and young conservationists—who worked in remote areas under arduous conditions.

With growing interest from donors and travelers, Bayu formalised the initiative in 1998, establishing the Friends of the National Parks Foundation. The name would later evolve into Friends of Nature People and Forests, reflecting a deeper commitment to holistic, community-led conservation.

“Those early years were incredibly tough,” he reflects. “We had no paid staff—just belief and a shared sense of responsibility.”

Bringing Conservation Home: The Bali Chapter

In 2004, after years of groundwork in Kalimantan, FNPF turned its attention to Bali—specifically, the windswept island of Nusa Penida. Degraded by years of deforestation and over-farming, the island was ecologically barren. But for Bayu, it held potential.

The critically endangered Bali Starling—native only to Bali—was vanishing fast. Captive breeding programs existed, but wild populations had all but disappeared. Bayu envisioned Nusa Penida as a safe haven for their return.

Instead of relying on government decrees, FNPF turned to Bali’s cultural backbone: its traditional desa adat (customary village councils) and religious leaders. Through patient dialogue and tireless advocacy, they encouraged each of the island’s village communities to declare their land a bird sanctuary.

“We didn’t come offering money,” Bayu says. “We offered a shared purpose—a way for communities to take pride in their land and its wildlife.”

Village by village, ceremony by ceremony—even speaking at weddings and temple gatherings—the message spread. Eventually, all communities agreed. Nusa Penida became the world’s first community-declared sanctuary for the Bali Starling.

A People-First Approach

What sets FNPF apart is its unwavering belief in community ownership. In Kalimantan, this means empowering Dayak villagers to lead reforestation efforts, manage nurseries, and serve as forest guardians. In Bali, it means supporting sustainable agriculture, offering free seedlings, and integrating environmental education into schools.

FNPF doesn’t parachute in solutions. It listens, adapts, and partners with communities on equal footing. Over 200 hectares of degraded land in Kalimantan have been restored. In Bali, villagers have planted thousands of trees, rebuilt habitats, and become stewards of their ecosystems. The guiding principle remains: success is when the community no longer needs you.

“When a village can protect its forest and wildlife without us,” Bayu says, “that’s the true mark of impact.”

The Return of the Starling

Perhaps FNPF’s most symbolic success is the rewilding of the Bali Starling. After the first captive-bred birds were released on Nusa Penida, something remarkable happened—they adapted, nested, and thrived. Five generations later, a stable wild population now graces the skies.

The achievement drew international acclaim, including coverage by National Geographic. What was once considered impossible is now a model of hope, proving that with the right approach, even critically endangered species can make a comeback.

Their projects have been recognised globally by organizations such as the United Nations Development Programme, the Whitley Fund for Nature and the Rainforest Action Network.

“It was never just about the birds,” Bayu says. “It was about proving that community-driven conservation works.”

Today, FNPF manages the Bali Wildlife Rescue Centre in Tabanan, operates the Besikalung Wildlife Sanctuary, and continues to support projects near Padang Bai. They also work with law enforcement to rehabilitate animals confiscated from the illegal wildlife trade.

In Kalimantan, orangutan rehabilitation remains a cornerstone. But FNPF is clear about what true release means.

“If you’re still feeding an animal every day, it’s not freedom—it’s just another kind of cage,” Bayu explains. “Real rehabilitation means full independence—survival without reliance.”

The Ongoing Struggle of Friends of Nature People and Forests

Despite its accomplishments, Friends of Nature People and Forests faces familiar challenges: limited funding and a shortage of committed conservationists.

“Conservation isn’t glamorous,” Bayu admits. “It’s hard, underpaid, and often invisible. But for those who love nature, it’s the most meaningful work there is.”

Many young Indonesians are passionate, he notes, but hesitant to commit to fieldwork. To address this, FNPF has introduced ecotourism programs, community farming, and small social enterprises that support both the environment and the people protecting it.

“We’re not trying to build an empire,” Bayu says. “We’re building blueprints—systems others can copy, adapt, and sustain.”

FNPF also trains the next generation of conservationists. Interns, volunteers, and young professionals from around the world work alongside local staff in the field, gaining hands-on experience while contributing to lasting change.

How You Can Help

The question many ask is simple: how can I help?

Bayu’s answer is just as straightforward: start where you are. Whether it’s spreading the word, making a monthly donation, or volunteering your skills—from education and communications to planting trees—every effort counts.

Many of FNPF’s milestones, from agroforestry programs to digital storytelling, were made possible by individual volunteers. Passion and consistency, Bayu says, matter far more than perfection.

“Even a single tree, planted with care, is an act of resistance against destruction.”

FNPF’s website and social media channels regularly post opportunities for eco-volunteers, internships, and community-based projects. From designing educational materials to supporting permaculture gardens, there’s a place for everyone to contribute.

In the coming decade, FNPF aims to scale up its community ecotourism, expand conservation-linked livelihood programs, and build a new generation of environmental leaders. They envision an Indonesia where forest rangers, wildlife rescuers, and educators are as celebrated as doctors and engineers.

Dr. Bayu dreams of a time when conservation is no longer seen as a sacrifice, but as a respected and viable profession.

“Working for nature,” he says, “is not something to endure. It’s something to be proud of.”

Across Bali’s temples and schools, Kalimantan’s reforested lands, and the wildlife sanctuaries now echoing with the sounds of animals once thought lost, FNPF’s legacy grows—quietly, but powerfully. It is a legacy rooted in people, nurtured by hope, and carried forward by communities who believe that healing the earth begins right at home.